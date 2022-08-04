Keanu Reeves will star in a series produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

Sam Shaw (Hulu’s Castle Rock) is on board as writer, showrunner and executive producer. DiCaprio and his partner at Appian Way, Jennifer Davissonwill be executive producers along with Martin Scorsese. The latter was previously set to direct what would be a movie for Paramount Pictures with DiCaprio in the lead. Finally Reeves, after months of negotiation, will star in and produce the series that landed on Hulu for its development in 2019 that will feature Todd Field as director.

What will the series starring Keanu Reeves be about?

Based on Larson’s novel, the plot revolves around Daniel H. Burnham (Reeves), a demanding but visionary architect who is quick to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H.H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the shadow of the fair.

Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, Field and Mark Lafferty are also executive producers on the series. A formal episode count has yet to be determined.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have previously teamed up for movies Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.