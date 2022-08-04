Keanu Reeves to star in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Devil in the White City’

Having the performance of Keanu Reeves in any production, whether for film or television, is a mark of security. That is what Martin Scrosese and Leonardo DiCaprio were looking for by entrusting the 57-year-old actor with the main role of what will be the series. Devil in the White City, Inspired by Erik Larson’s book.

The book Devil in the White City It has been a bestseller and now the story of a serial killer in the city of Chicago can be enjoyed on the small screen with a production that will be available on the Hulu platform, although in Latin America it would be published on Star+.

According to the site hollywoodreporter the series will have as writer, showrunner and executive producer Sam Shaw (Castle Rock), while DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are listed as executive producers.

In the series, Reeves would play Daniel H. Burham, a visionary architect featured in the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, while the other main character is Dr. HH Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Filming is expected to start next year and it will be ready for release in 2024. The cast that will accompany Reeves in the title is still being completed, and although it is not confirmed that DiCaprio will join in acting on his own series, could be a great possibility.