Kate Moss tells why she defended Johnny Depp at trial

It’s been more than two months now, but it’s impossible to forget everything that happened in Hollywood’s most famous court battle: the libel lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, which the actor ended up winning. The lawsuit was marked by the appearance of numerous celebrities, among which noted Kate Moss, who was Depp’s partner between 1994 and 1998. The supermodel testified on May 25 at the trial in favor of her ex for deny that there had been an episode of gender-based violence during a vacation in Jamaica at the stage of their relationship, and his testimony was key in the final stretch.

Kate Moss explained in the trial that she fell down the stairs when she slipped because the ground was wet from the rain, which is why she injured her back. The actor had left the room they shared shortly before, but he came back to help when he heard her screams. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs, ever,” Moss assured.

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Getty Images

Now, several weeks after that intervention, the model has spoken publicly to explain Why did you defend your ex? and he has done so in an interview for BBC Radio’s ‘Desert Island Discs’ broadcast this Sunday. “I believe in truth and I believe in fairness and justice” Kate Moss said. “I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never threw me down the stairs […] And I had to tell that truth.”concluded the British model.

Currently, and despite the fact that their courtship was somewhat stormy, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp maintain a friendly relationship and they even coincided at a party days after the trial.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io