Jennifer Lawrence and the accident that almost left her deaf in “The Hunger Games”

Following the success of the first installment in the saga, Jennifer Lawrence won her first Oscar in the “Best Actress” category for “Silver Lining Playbook.” (Photo: EFE/ Nina Prommer)



Among the innumerable number of cinematographic productions, the adaptations that some directors have made of successful novels that with their stories managed to conquer the public of all ages stand out. This is how they came to the big screen the eight installments of Harry Potter -saga written by JK Rowling that continues to expand with fantastic animals-, two films of Divergent -which despite the good forecasts did not achieve the expected results-, and the four tapes of The Hunger Game -original story by Suzanne Collins-.

All films tell more than one story, because behind the spectacular fictional adventures that the public enjoys in movie theaters there are a series of anecdotes about awkward moments that occur between the actors or sudden accidents that happen during filming. The latter happened to Jennifer Lawrence who, while playing Katniss Everdeen in the second installment of The Hunger Games, lived moments of terror for some risky scene.

The actress was only 23 years old when the accident occurred. (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

It all happened almost 10 years ago, during the filming of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013). According to the testimony that the American interpreter shared during an interview recovered on the television channel Youtube of framesthe main cast was working on a scene where the main element was water, since the production had to recreate a kind of waterspout or tornado on water near the characters.

Although the pertinent security measures were taken to protect the integrity of the entire cast, something happened with one of the two water flows because unexpectedly Jennifer Lawrence was hit by a current. The most alarming thing was that The jet entered one of her ears with force, causing an injury to the eardrum that almost left her deaf.

After the success achieved, Suzanne Collins launched “Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents”, a prequel that will soon hit theaters. (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

The hardest part was the water tornado scenes because a real spiral was created that was spinning at 50 kilometers per hour. There were some fountains that turned the water. One of them hit me in the ear and pierced my eardrum.

As expected, the medical services immediately rushed to the actress to treat her due to the severe discomfort she had. After conducting some studies, it was reported that the injury was more serious than previously thought, since the power of the jet was so strong that it pierced the actress’s eardrum. But that was not all, despite the timely care she received, she had an infection that she finally treated with medication.

“I was deaf in one ear for two and a half weeks. My eardrum was injured and then I got an infection.”he recalled during a press conference.

The actor married Miley Cyrus in 2018, but their marriage only lasted 2 years. (Reuters Photo)

Although the injury suffered by Jennifer Lawrence in the ear was quite painful, the American interpreter also fondly remembers the scenes she recorded underwater with Josh Hutcherson -who gave life to the brave Peeta Mellark-. During his interview retrieved by frames stated: “The most fun part of the shoot was being able to be on the beach, being able to swim in the sea between takes with Josh.”.

But the protagonist of the games of destiny (2012), passengers (2016) and don’t look up (2021) was not the only actress in the main cast of The Hunger Games who suffered a mishap during filming. Something similar lived Liam Hemsworth -younger brother of “Thor” in real life and ex-husband of Miley Cyrus- during the first installment of the saga, because during a fight scene he received a strong blow to his leg. Fortunately, the impact was not so serious and it only required a few days of rest.

The actress had three days to accept or reject the role (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

Seven years have passed since fans flooded all movie theaters to enjoy the latest installment of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -it should be remembered that the production divided the end in two, so there are currently two films that close the story-, but the characters continue to exist and much is due to the unparalleled level of performance of the main cast.

Josh Hutcherson (peta), Woody Harrelson (haymitch), Elizabeth Banks (Effie)Liam Hemsworth (Gale), Donald Sutherland (Snow), Stanley Tucci (caesar)Lanny Kravitz (Cinna) and Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss) conquered their own and strangers with their performances, however, many have wondered what would have happened if these renowned actors had not played their respective characters.

According to information you shared Lionsgate -producing house of said saga- around 30 actresses were interviewed to interpret Katniss Everdeen and although within the final cast stars such as Hailee Steinfeld, Abigail Breslin, Emma Roberts, Saoirse Ronan, Chloe Moretz, Lyndsy Fonseca, Emily Browning, Shailene Woodley, and Kaya Scodelariowho best embodied the brave archer was Jennifer Lawrence.

The actress became a mother for the first time in February 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

However, the American artist was about to lose the character that, without knowing it at the time, catapulted her career. And it is that he only had three days to meditate on what it meant to star in a saga, what would happen if he didn’t and how it could impact his next projects within the medium. The deadline was met and finally Jennifer Lawrence made the best decision.

The “West Side Story” actress will play Lucy Gray Baird, a young tribute from District 12. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Many events passed before Katniss Everdeen led a rebellion against The capitol led by the president Snow. After the success that Suzanne Collins achieved with her first three books, she decided to expand the universe of The Hunger Games with a prequel will tell the story of Lucy Gray Bairda young tribute from District 12 who will fight with all her might against the rules imposed by the government and it will be revealed how Coriolanus Snow began his fight to become a bloodthirsty leader.

Is about Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents (The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes), novel that the writer launched in 2020. This time the protagonist will be Rachel Zegler21-year-old American actress who has so far participated in films such as Love without barriers (2021) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2022); Soon she will also play the princess who was a guideline for Disney, Snow White, in its live action.

While Snow will be played by Tom Blytha 28-year-old artist who participated in Robin Hood (2010) and Wash Club (2016). They will be the two protagonists of the prequel that promises to match the original saga. So far it is unknown who will be the actors that will make up the rest of the cast, but it is expected that it will be in the coming months when the production reveals the rest of the cast. cast.

KEEP READING:

What Lady Gaga’s concerts were like for 8 dollars in nightclubs before her world fame exploded

From the video scandal to justice: Kim Kardashian asks for help for a Mexican sentenced to death

Protected fortunes, peculiar clauses and feuding children: the most extravagant prenuptial agreements in Hollywood

The weirdest names that Hollywood stars give their children