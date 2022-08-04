Jennifer Aniston made a salad go viral, here’s how to make it

As one of the most famous and beloved sitcoms in television history, Friends has impacted global pop culture and our kitchens too, as has the Jennifer Aniston Salad we’re talking about today. While Ross’s delicious “Moistmaker sandwich” may be the most iconic recipe on the series, Jennifer Aniston’s favorite real-life salad is the recipe she’s currently taking social media by storm.

Read on to learn more about the key behind Jennifer Aniston’s viral salad recipe and how to make it.

What makes this recipe so famous?

Legend has it that Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow ate the same salad on the set of Friends for 10 years straight. In a 2010 Los Angeles Times article, Courtney Cox revealed that salad was one of her favorite rituals while filming the sitcom.

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer arranged with turkey bacon and chickpeas and I don’t know what. He just has a flair for food, which really helps because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good salad, right?” Cox explained.

Years later, Jennifer herself crafted the recipe during a collaboration with the Living Proof company Instagram account. The actress described her perfect salad as “bulgur, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, feta and pistachios.”

However, according to this interview in Elle magazine, this is actually not the salad she ate every day! However, the internet seems to unanimously agree that this salad is healthy, well-balanced, packed with fresh ingredients, and most importantly, it doesn’t taste bad.

How to make Jennifer Aniston’s Friends Salad

Ingredients

3 cups cooked bulgur wheat (about 1 cup uncooked)

1 cup chopped cucumber (about 1 cucumber)

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1 cup feta cheese crumbled

1 can of chickpeas rinsed and drained

1/2 cup chopped pistachios

1/2 cup chopped cooked turkey bacon (optional)

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Steps

Step 1 – Cook the Bulgur

In a saucepan, cook the bulgur according to package directions. Once fully cooked, transfer to a bowl and let cool.

Step 2 – Cook the Turkey Bacon

In a skillet, cook turkey bacon until crisp. Remove, let cool and then chop into large pieces.

Step 3: chop everything

Chop, slice, and dice (or julienne, if you like) the remaining salad ingredients and place on a cutting board.

Step 4: Make the dressing

In a small bowl, mix the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper, just as you would any homemade vinaigrette.

Step 5: mix and serve

Combine ingredients in a serving bowl and toss to combine with dressing.

You can enjoy this salad at room temperature. It's a great meal prep recipe for lunches or weeknight dinners.