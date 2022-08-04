Jennette McCurdy highlighted her bad experiences on Nickelodeon

Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy referred to an unfortunate event that took place while starring in “Sam and Cat” alongside Ariana Grande.

The artist addressed the issue in the lines of her memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died”, which will be released next Tuesday, August 9. The Just Jared portal reviewed the information.

In this way, the also protagonist of “iCarly” announced that while she shared credits with the singer in the youth series, she was not allowed to pursue other opportunities as an actress, while the singer of “Problem” could do so.

“What finally broke me was when Ariana came in bragging that she had spent the night before at a reunion at Tom Hanks’ house; for me it was the straw that broke the camel’s back”, she pointed out.

On the other hand, although he did not specify if the “7 Rings” interpreter had landed a role in some other audiovisual format, he was most likely referring to the fact that his co-star had the opportunity to do public relations with an actor of the stature of Hanks, as well as with other Hollywood bigwigs, which could open many doors for him.

all a survivor

In turn, Jennette McCurdy said that she was offered the figure of 300 thousand dollars not to speak publicly about her time in Nickelodeon programs. She at the same time clarified that she did not accept the offer.

In her writing, the 30-year-old artist also recounts in detail the chaotic relationship between her and her mother, who died in 2013 of cancer. On several occasions, she has said that her parent forced her to act from an early age, since she served as a breadwinner. She also included an email where her mom called her an “ugly monster” and a “bitch.”

«Both my childhood and adolescence were very exploited, the consequences of it are still palpable in my nervous system. There were cases where people had the best of intentions and perhaps didn’t know what they were doing. And also cases in which yes.