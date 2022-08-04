Is Tom Cruise preparing to say goodbye to Mission: Impossible?

Mission: Impossible Director Clears Up Rumors About Tom Cruise Leaving The Franchise

For the past few months, it has been rumored that Tom Cruise prepares to say goodbye to his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in the movies of Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1 Y Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2. However, in the latest episode of the podcast light the fusedirector Christopher McQuarriepointed out that we should not believe all the rumors that appear in the media.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve stood next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the exchanges the next day and nothing describe is really true.” Christopher McQuarrie

The director explained that the only true rumor he remembers is when he read an article stating that Tom Cruise and four other people left for dinner and the actor insisted on sitting at a table, not in a private room. “’There is something strange about this article. It is 100% correct indeed!’ That’s the first time I’ve read an article where everything happened exactly as written.”

Are all the rumors false?

McQuarrie He also commented that the reasons why the last films of Mission Impossible are not entirely true and that usually if the article contains “an anonymous source” either “sources close to production say”, the claims are false.

“When you read ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘sources close to production,’ that’s someone putting it there for a specific reason. It’s someone who wants others to think that for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore it and laugh about it. In today’s world, you wait 17 minutes and another news cycle will erase it.” Christopher McQuarrie

Though McQuarrie, did not want to deny the farewell of Tom Cruise, The filmmaker stated that he is already preparing other projects with the actor that have nothing to do with the action franchise.

“Until now it is something secret. But the project has neither fuselages nor fuselages. That is not true… It has some fuselages. It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time. It’s outside of what you’re used to seeing Tom do. It’s the kind of thing that I really like, something that I’m much more familiar with. However, it does engage a lot of what we’ve learned on this journey, which is to build movies around emotion and real emotional experiences.” Christopher McQuarrie

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?