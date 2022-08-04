How much is the singer’s fortune? – The financial

Ariana Grande In recent years, she has positioned herself as one of the most popular artists today with more than 51 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 51.6 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel.

At just 29 years old, the singer of ‘Bang Bang’ has not only stood out in music, but also in acting; she was part of Nickelodeon projects victorious (2010-2013) and Sam and Cat (2013-2014).

In addition to this, Grande has also ventured into the business world by launching her own makeup line called REM Beautyso that your heritage has been spreading faster.

How much is Ariana Grande’s fortune?

According to the site specialized in calculating the net worth of the estate of celebrities, Celebrity Net Worththe singer, actress and businesswoman originally from Florida, United States, has a fortune of $220 million -that is, some 4.5 billion pesosaccording to the current change-.

Grande’s annual salary may range from $20 million to $30 million.although from 2019 to 2020 he managed to add up to 70 million dollars to his bank account, according to the page cited above.

In addition to his music, for which he received the income described above between albums, releases and tours, the collaborations he has done with different brands -fashion, sports and even technology-, as well as being their image has increased their income considerably.

The young singer has a total of 130 awards won and 339 nominations.

REM Beauty, the other business of Ariana Grande

Recently, in November 2021, Ariana Grande launched her own makeup line called REM Beauty, which named after Grande’s theme ‘REM’included in his album sweetener (2018).

REM Beauty “is brought to life through a dream sequence of chapters designed to mix and match,” according to the brand’s site.

Did Ariana Grande inspire one of her products at Mac Miller?

Recently, on social networks they began to speculate that one of the products was allegedly inspired by his ex-partner, the rapper Mac Millerwho died in September 2018.

“When you get REM’s ‘Picking Petals’ lip oil and realize Ari keeps leaving us little reminders of Mac,” wrote a user on TikTok to link the product to the late rapper; the video of her quickly went viral.

According to the netizen, the name of the balm ‘Picking Petals’ would be inspired by ‘The Way’, a song by Ariana Grande with Miller, in which she raps: “Picking petals off the flowers…”. However, this has never been confirmed.