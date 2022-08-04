Here you can buy Billie Eilish’s favorite styling cream

It is not a secret how much we love drastic changes in looks, and the singer knows it: she has been through many hairstyles that OBVIO will be recorded both in our Pinterest board, as in our memory. After being fans of his music, we are super aware of his incredible look, so we only have to wonder: how does he do it? On and off stage, Billie Eilish’s hair looks spectacular and it may be thanks to the styling cream she loves so much.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter revealed the routine she goes through after a big concert (as she usually does) and we’re a couple of clicks away from adding all the products she mentioned to our cart, with no regrets or second thoughts. #ShoppingSpree with Billie Eilish herself.

Via: @billieeilish

Combing cream that removes frizz for 72 hours? Billie Eilish tells him clearly that And it is.

As well as revealing his latest obsessions and essentials that make up the entire skin care perfect summer, also gave us tips&tricks to have healthy and shiny hair in a super way effortless: It is clear that with world tours, catwalks and the production of new songs, his personal time is reduced to zero, making it ALMOST impossible to have a fight on point 24/7.

In the face of every obstacle, Billie Eilish has given us all the answers we need and we will use them from now on (as well as her styling cream) because she is obviously a master at achieving an impeccable look.

OLAPLEX NO. 6 BOND SMOOTHER, SALLY BEAUTY ($645 MXN)

It always happens that the products of our celebrities Favorites are out of our price range, don’t ship to Mexico, or simply aren’t ideal for our current needs. Be very careful here: this product not only meets all the expectations you would expect from a styling cream best sellingis also Billie approved.

It belongs to the OLAPLEX brand, from the line of Bond Smoother– It has key ingredients like coconut oil and vitamin E, which will obviously help moisturize and lessen/remedy the damage our heat tools can cause. It does not have parabens or sulfates. if you stayed so #INLOVE of this product like us: you can get it at Sally Beauty or at FWRD with 10% off. after this spoilers merely informative, we leave you with Billie’s routine and her way of applying dry styling cream.

