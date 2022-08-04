Demi Lovato: 10 things you don’t know

Demi Lovato is one of the brightest talents from the controversial world of Disney Channel. Singer with an unmistakable voice, skilled musician and nice actress, the young artist is one of the most requested stars in the music and film industry. From her success with the teen movie Camp Rockpassing through the record boom, up to the important issue of gender identity, let’s find out together 10 curiosities about Demi Lovato.

1. Demi Lovato: biography and career

Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 20, 1992. Her mother, Dianna Lee Harter, was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys football team, while her father, Patrick, (deceased in 2013) worked as an engineer and musician. The couple divorced when Demi was only 2 years old.

The young artist Demi proved to be inclined to art from a very young age: at 7 she was already playing the piano, while at 10 she was taking singing and guitar lessons.

Not everyone knows that the women in his family are very numerous! Demi has in fact three sisters: Dallas, Amber and Madison De Lagarza, her younger sister, had by her mother following another relationship.

2. The debut in the Mini Miss Texas contest

Demi’s first appearance on stage dates back to 2001, when the future pop star entered the contest Mini Miss Texas, taking first place. In the documentary Dancing With the Devil (2021) Lovato confessed that, even if the world of beauty pageants has opened the doors to success for her, growing up in such a competitive environment was probably the trigger for her food disorderswhich he suffered from for years: “My self-esteem has been completely damaged. I remember making a deal with myself, promising myself ‘If I don’t win this competition, I’ll never eat again’ ”.

3. Demi Lovato and friendship with Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato won her first role in the world of television in 2002, when she landed the part of Angela on the children’s show Barney & Friends. On the set of the series, she makes a great friendship with actress and singer Selena Gomez. The two young stars have been inseparable best friends for years, even creating a YouTube show in 2008 entitled The Demi and Selena Show. Unfortunately, for some time now, relations between the two artists have cooled down, as Demi confirmed in an interview for Harper’s Bazaar: “When you grow up with someone you will always love that person. Even if we are no longer friends, I will always love her and only wish her the best. “

4. Fame thanks to Camp Rock And Sonny among the stars

As we know, Demi’s career took the turning point in 2008, when she got the role of Mitchie Torres, the star of the hit Disney Channel Original Movies Camp Rock, acting alongside the Jonas Brothers. In the same year, the young star releases her debut album Don’t Forgetwhile the following year he has the main role in the Disney sitcom Sonny among the stars (2009-2011). After the end of the Disney experience, Demi devoted herself almost exclusively to her musical career, releasing several albums, the last of which – Holy Fvck – will be released on August 19, 2022.

As for the world of television, Lovato’s last appearance on the world of the small screen dates back to 2020, when she participates in the musical film Netflix Eurovision Song Contest – The history of the Fire Saga.

5. Demi Lovato and other 30-year-old Disney stars

In the course of 2022, in addition to the actress of Camp Rockalso others former Disney Channel baby stars born in 1992 will perform – or have completed – 30 years. The first to reach this milestone was Selena Gomez (July 22), followed by twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse (August 4), Demi Lovato (August 20), Nick Jonas (September 16), Miley Cyrus (November 23) and Bridgit Mendler (December 18).

6. The denunciation of sexual abuse in the adolescent years

Demi Lovato told in the documentary Dancing With the Devil (2021) the controversies of the Disney world. In her teens, the young star said she suffered major sexual abuse men of the sector: “I had my fair share of sexual trauma in childhood and adolescence. (…) I lost my virginity through rape. I called that person back a month later and tried to fix things by keeping control, and all he did was just make me feel worse. “ Following this terrible experience Demi fell into a tunnel of drugs and alcohol and, in 2018, she was rushed to hospital for an overdose after her dealer raped her and left her for dead. Demi is from always very open about sharing the traumatic events of her life with the public, having the intent not only to make herself known at 360 degrees but also to warn the new generations of the dangers she herself had to face.

7. Demi Lovato on the cult Cruel Intentions

Demi Lovato confessed to having approxI guess I was bisexual when he first saw the cult starring Reese Witherspoon Cruel Intentions (1999). In particular, the singer and actress admitted that the scene in which Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair exchange the iconic and very sensual kiss on the lawn, was something of an epiphany for her: “I thought, ‘Oh wait a minute, I really like it, I want to try it.’ And then, when I was 17, I confirmed that feeling. There have been times when I’ve written songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about boys. I’m surprised some of them didn’t understand that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world but it wasn’t completely obvious what I was talking about“.

In May 2021, Demi also announced through her Instagram account that she identifies as nonbinaryexpressing the will to assume pronouns they / them: “It is a choice that comes after a long journey of healing and reflection ”. Recently, during an interview with the Spout podcast, the pop star announced that she has adopted the pronouns again she / her: “I’m a fluid person when it comes to gender identity, sexuality and music. Over the past year, the male and female energy have balanced out. When I went into the bathroom and read “man” and “woman” I felt neither one nor the other. I didn’t feel like a woman or even a man, but a human being ”.

8. Demi Lovato and the interventions as ambassador

As mentioned earlier, Demi’s father, Patrick, passed away in 2003. After his passing, the actress and singer decided to launch the Lovato Treatment Scholarship Programwhich helps patients undergoing mental health care or struggling with drug and alcohol addiction ad address medical bills. Furthermore, the pop star, having been the victim of violent bullying during her school years, has decided to do something concrete for the young people who are going through what she herself has been through. In this regard, in 2012 she became ambassador for the campaign Mean Stinks, which encouraged girls to band together and wear blue nail polish as a symbol of contempt for bullying in schools.

9. Zodiac sign and training

Demi Lovato was born on August 20, 1992, under the sign of Leo. In several interviews she revealed that she keeps fit thanks to Brazilian jiu-jitsua discipline he has practiced since 2016 and of which he is a big fan (in 2019 he even obtained the blue belt!).

10. Is Demi Lovato engaged?

Demi was romantically linked to actor Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016. Thereafter, she briefly dated martial arts athlete Luck Rockhold. In 2020 she begins a relationship with the actor Max Ehrich. However, in 2021 the couple decides to break up, just on the eve of the wedding.

