Carmen Villalobos, what did the Colombian actress study | Colombian Celebrities | FAME

carmen villalobos has been on everyone’s lips after his public separation from Sebastian Caicedo. The breakup of the actors Colombians seem to have done it on good terms, but both are quite distant and focusing on their own projects.

Yorley del Carmen Villalobos Barriosfull name of the interpreter, was born in the city of Barranquilla on July 13, 1983. Recently, celebrated his birthday and, shortly after, he announced the end of his marriage through a video.

Now that it is the point of conversation, many wonder about the artist’s career and studies. From a very young age she knew that acting was his thing so he told his parents what his plans were for the future.

WHAT DID CARMEN VILLALOBOS STUDY?

In the world of entertainment, there are many performers who have not needed an education in acting, because they had a lot of passion and natural talent. However, there are also other figures, such as Meryl Streep, who have attended prestigious art institutions and have succeeded in their careers. The latter is the case of the beloved actress of “Without breasts there is no paradise”.

According to the public information that is known about the life of the actress, Carmen Villalobos finished her high school studies and decided to study acting at the Julio César Theater Foundation.

In those times the Colombian started doing theater and gain experience. Later, thanks to his father, he was able to debut on television with the program “Club 10″where she played Abi.

However, his trajectory would have been secured with his participation in telenovelas such as “Amores de mercado”, “La storm” and, of course, the drama where he gave life to Catherine Santanaa 16-year-old girl obsessed with her physical appearance in order to get out of poverty.

Thanks to his performance in the novel with Gregorio Perníaobtained exclusivity with Telemundo for two years.

Carmen Villalobos as Catalina Santana de Barrera in “Without breasts there is no paradise” (Photo: Telemundo)

CARMEN VILLALOBOS WOULD LEAVE ACTING FOR A TIME

Despite his love for acting, there are times when a few tricks can demotivate a person. Carmen Villalobos participated in “Until silver us part”, but the soap opera did not get very good results and had to be rescheduled.

After this failure in audiences, the actress has opted for a new professional challenge, since she will participate as host of the game show “Top Chef VIP”.