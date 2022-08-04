Billie Eilish, all the secrets of the singer and songwriter

Who is Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish was born and raised in the North American city of Los Angeles.

His first hit, the song “Ocean Eyes”, It came to her when she was just a teenager. People say that grew up in a -very normal- two-bedroom house in Highland Park, where she was educated with her brother, of transcendental importance in her life, Finneas, four years older than Billie. From a very young age she was interested in artistic disciplines such as dance and music, combining them with sports: horse riding and gymnastics.

Discover all the secrets of Billie Eilish in her “unofficial” biography. In audiobook –FREE WITH AUDIBLE TRIAL PERIOD –book and ebook

Nevertheless, not everything was sweet during his adolescence. On several occasions he has confessed some of the mental and mood problems who have been confronted. In a interview granted to Rolling Stone magazinesaid:

“Sometimes I see girls at my shows with scars on their arms and it breaks my heart. I no longer have scars because that happened a long time ago. But to some I have said: Be good to yourself. Because I know, I was there too.

And it is that Billie Eilish has suffered nightly panic attacks (“I cry for a couple of hours every night. I feel very, very sad”) and vomited because of anxiety before starting her concerts.

The truth is that music, among all the hobbies he had and maintained in childhood, was the one that marked him the most. It is said that at the age of six he already played the ukulele fluently, learning to play the instrument with songs from the Beatles. And that, just two years later, at eight, she was already singing in the Los Angeles Children’s Choir at age 8.

But the precocity did not stop there since with only eleven years old he began to write songs, apparently helped by his mother. In other interviews, Eilish has stated that her first song, we could say complete, “Fingers Crossed”, she wrote during that time, after enjoying one of the episodes of the series «The Walking Dead”.

Watch Billie share her post-show beauty routine on @voguemagazine‘s Beauty Secrets. https://t.co/HuvZAKI9dA pic.twitter.com/AellsmXFTO — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 14, 2022

The influence of his brother Finneas

There is no doubt that his older brother is one of the great responsible for Billie’s success. Both composed/compose a good part of her repertoire. In another interview, this time for Variety, she said: “75% percent of the songs are written by both of them, sitting next to each other, with a piano or with a guitar, and singing a melody together.”

On the other hand, Finneas has co-written and produced songs for other internationally renowned artists, among others: Justin Bieber, Selena Gómez or Camila Cabello.

What are Billie Eilish’s most famous songs?

Without a doubt, “Ocean Eyes”, “Don’t Smile at Me”, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and «Bad Guy»

“Ocean Eyes” (+ 400 million views on YouTube)

Originally written for her brother Finneas’ band, “Ocean Eyes” came to life when audiences discovered “the ethereal voice of Eilish” at just 13 years old. The myth became viral, constituting his moment of glory when he uploaded to SoundCloud in the month of November 2015.

‘Don’t Smile at Me’

Eilish’s popularity increased with the constant release of singles during the month of August 2017, “Don’t Smile at Me”, with songs like “Bellyache”, “Copycat” and “My Boy” “showing her willingness to explore dark and thorny terrains in the middle of a stream of changing but danceable electronic rhythms”, as the media described.

It was around this time that Eilish became the youngest artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and «Bad Guy»

The March 2019 arrival of Eilish’s full-length album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? it came with the simultaneous release of “Bad Guy,” the song that became the first mega-hit of his career. Still, the chart-topping album: “retained the early hallmarks of his unique style, from the whispered musings on drug use on “Xanny” to the jarring imagery of “Bury a Friend.”