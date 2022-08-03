Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton in pink for Valentino

From emblematic red to Pink PP, a color developed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino, to present the Fall Winter 2022/2023 collection which soon became hyper recognizable, immortalized, desired. And it is still that nuance, so intense and dreamy, so concrete and energetic, that is at the center of the latest Maison Valentino campaign, which for the occasion has chosen two faces to dress the all-encompassing nuance of next season. Zendaya, on the one hand, shot by Michael Bailey-Gates, naturally free and expressive; on the other hand, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, portrayed by Nicolas Kern in front of a handwritten poster, tells the story of the Roman Maison with empathy.

credit: Nicolas Kern

This synthetic and deep color, the monochromatic background and, of course, the two faces of the campaign, the testimonials DI.VAs – DI.fferent VA.lues – who represent a way of life perfectly describe the lucid dream of the Creative Director to be, a freedom, an immediate language.

