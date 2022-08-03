Tom Cruise is one of the most profitable stars in Hollywood at 60

On the other hand, streaming wars have now erupted on digital platforms, and for this Apple will pay Leonardo Dicaprio 30 million dollars for him to re-team with Martin Scorsese in the historical drama Killers of the Flower Moonin addition to giving 30 million dollars to Brad Pitt for getting behind the wheel of an untitled Formula One drama.

Leonardo DiCaprio will team up with Martin Scorsese again

(Getty Images)



At the same time, Joseph Kosinski gave 35 million to Will Smith to appear in the thriller runaway slaves emancipationwhile Netflix will pay 20 million to Chris Hemsworth and 10 million to Millie Bobby Brown to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequels of extraction Y Enola Holmes.

AND SPEAKING OF SUPERSTARS:

This type of action has caused studio executives to admit that payments from Netflix, Apple and the like lead actors to increase their prices. For example, The rockwho asked for and received $22.5 million to play the title role in Black Adam, DC superhero movie. In addition, he will receive millions more for producing it and will earn an additional fee to promote the film on his social networks.