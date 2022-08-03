There are no losers, in good sports practice: except BDS – Israel.net

The recent presence of major sports stars in Israel was the real victory over hatred and fanaticism

By Emily Schrader

There was a lot of excitement in the Israeli sports world last week for a series of high-profile events that were held in the country under the guidance of athletes of international stature. The extraordinary spectacle was not only a demonstration of Israelis’ passion for sport, but also an example of how attempts to use sport as a political tool for activities like the boycott of Israel are antithetical to everything that sport should be. These events in Israel represent an energetic rejection of everything that drives movements such as BDS, and at the same time they also contribute to bringing Israeli Arabs and Jews closer to the country.

As a kick-off, literally, Israel hosted English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur who faced AS Roma at Haifa’s Sammy Ofer Stadium. Thousands of Israeli fans flocked to the stadium on Saturday night to see some of the biggest names in football such as Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Paulo Dybala on the pitch. As the fans flocked to the stadium, all around them could be heard speaking in English, Arabic and Hebrew. And as the lines at the entrances stretched, Muslim Israelis could be seen decked out with Roma gadgets reciting the evening prayers near the stadium entrance.

Roma-Tottenham was not the only show on the bill. Football icons Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar Jr. arrived in Israel last week for Sunday’s French Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes, and around 30,000 Israeli spectators filled Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield stadium. On its first day in Israel, Paris Saint-Germain visited the Israeli NGO Save a Child’s Heart, which brings children with severe heart disease from all over the world (including Arab countries and Palestinian territories) to Israeli hospitals. The footballers met the children, took photos and heard about the incredible work done by the Israeli non-profit organization.

Another touching moment was when Sergio Ramos took time to meet Ramos Setawi, a five-year-old Israeli boy whose father (a Druze Arab Israeli police officer) was killed in the 2017 Temple Mount terror attack. The child, who was named Ramos precisely because of the footballer of whom his father was a great admirer, expressed in a video his desire to meet the football star, and Sergio Ramos fulfilled his dream by meeting him in Tel Aviv.

Last week there was also the start of the “Enes Freedom” basketball training camp for young Jews and Arabs, led by the NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom, a well-known Muslim activist for peace and human rights, and the “Jewish Jordan ”Tamir Goodman. The camp, held for the first time in Israel (sponsored by Bnai Zion, Athletes for Israel and Together Vouch for Each Other), was held in Jerusalem and Haifa and saw the participation of children from East Jerusalem, Druze and Muslim villages. from northern Israel and also from the West Bank.

The kids received technical training personally from Freedom, and heard teachings from Freedom, Goodman and other speakers, such as Israeli-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad, on the importance of sport in bringing people together and looking beyond fractures. policies.

On Sunday, Freedom urged the kids to introduce themselves and talk about their experience. Many of them, both Arabs and Jews, spoke of the desire for peace. A Jewish boy said that thanks to this camp he had seen that people whom others had described as dangerous were actually his friends. This is the ability that sport has, practiced with the right spirit, to deconstruct hatred and erase stigma and prejudices. And it is precisely for this reason that movements such as BDS do everything to try to prevent encounters between sportsmen and fans, politicizing sport as an instrument of division. But they will not be successful.

Of course, it is exciting to see big stars in Israel sharing beautiful photos of Tel Aviv and talking about the country on their social networks. But the real victory this summer is the victory over hatred and fanaticism. With these recent events, not only has the BDS movement been completely rejected but, more importantly, sports icons in various disciplines have set an example of how sport can and should bring together Muslims, Christians, Jews and people of every creed and origin.

(From: Jerusalem Post, 1.8.22)

On Sunday morning, Enes Kanter Freedom climbed the Temple Mount in Jerusalem from where he addressed his 776,000 Twitter followers in English and Turkish wearing a T-shirt that read “Pro-Peace – Anti-War”. “As Salamu Alaykum [la pace sia su di voi] from al Aqsa and from Qubbat As-Sakhrah [la Cupola della Roccia] to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world – tweeted Enes Freedom – May Allah bring inner peace, spiritual awakening, health, prosperity, love, joy and happiness. May the teachings of solidarity, mercy and compassion be a source of inspiration for us all ”. Enes Freedom also sent positive messages from the Western (“Wailing”) Wall and Christian holy sites, including an emblematic visit to the Armenian chapel of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher where, speaking to a journalist about All Israel Newsa site that caters to evangelical Christians, said it was “even more exciting” to visit that place while learning about the history between Armenia and his parents’ country, Turkey. “Yes, as a practicing Muslim I came to this holy land, stood in front of the Western Wall and prayed for all humanity – he tweeted Enes Freedom – Jews, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Druze, Israelis and Palestinians. I prayed for unity, love, peace, health, compassion and mercy for everyone ”. And to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom he said: “I know my visit will inspire many Muslim children.” But many Muslim children will never know about his visit and his words. Enes Freedom’s visit was widely covered by many Israeli and Jewish news sites, but little or not at all by the world’s major mass media and least of all by news sites in Arabic and Turkish. And if those children get the news mainly from social networks, as children all over the world do today, then they will have read that Enes Freedom is defined as a “Zionist henchman”, a “Mossad agent” and a “Zionist terrorist who helps Israel. to massacre children “. Enes Freedom is accused by anti-Israel activists of helping the Jewish state in what they call sportswashingdefined in a recent article of the Guardian like the attempt by a state like Israel to use sport to build a reputation and make people forget their crimes. But Enes Freedom has by no means escaped the problem of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Indeed, he took it head on, working with concrete works, aimed at favoring its solution, which will not be forgotten. He didn’t go to take selfies on the beach. He was photographed teaching Jewish and Arab children to play together. This should have deserved coverage from the Palestinian media. Instead, as the Iranians do, they are always focused on boycotting Israel. The website in Arabic Al-Quds complained that two Arab players came to Israel with their teams this week: Moroccan Achraf Hakimi Mouh, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and Egypt’s Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdallah, striker of France’s FC Nantes. What Al-Quds he was careful to report is that Hakimi Mouh and the rest of his Paris Saint-Germain team met with children with heart disease, including Jews and Muslims, that the Israeli non-profit NGO Save a Child’s Heart has cared for in Israel and throughout. the world. Evidently their readers don’t have to know.

(From: honestreporting.com, 2.8.22)