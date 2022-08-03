The writers of Stranger Things shared a suggestive photo about the fifth season

Therefore, taking advantage of the expectation, the writers uploaded a suggestive photo to their Twitter account “Stranger Writers”.

In her, A blank board is visible with the Stranger Things logo and the number 5 behind it. “Day 1”, reads the epigraph that accompanies the postcard.

As is customary these days, the fourth season of the science fiction series that pays tribute to artists such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Stephen King was divided into two subseasons, made up of 9 chapters in total.

In parallel, The brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the successful series, announced that the story will have a spin off “different from what everyone expects, including Netflix,” they clarified days ago.

The directors clarified: “We’re working on it in parallel with Season 5, but we won’t be shooting at the same time. I think we won’t start digging into it until we finish the rest.”

In addition, during these weeks it was known that Joseph Quinnwho interprets Eddie Munsonone of the most beloved characters from Stranger Things, became one of the most requested actors by US agencies.

The data was reported by the specialized media Deadline, where they indicate that Quinn’s representative, Curtis Brown, met with the three major Hollywood talent agencies to discuss a contract.

Days ago, Quinn even met with Metallica, a band that his character is a fan of.