The summer blockbuster is back

After two years of pandemic torpor, viewers are flocking back to movie theaters, seeking some escape and shelter from the sweltering heat. The relaxation of anti-COVID measures has contributed to this phenomenon, but also the proliferation of a special type of film, suitable for all audiences and ideal for times of few work and academic commitments. It is the summer blockbuster, a Hollywood invention designed to get the most out of this season of the year. The heat and the fact of having more free time make a visit to the cinema a perfect plan for spectators of all ages. The rooms serve you a dose of escapism on a plate for just over two hours for the cost of a ticket.





If something characterizes a summer blockbuster, it is its budget. Millionaire investments in production, many special effects, top Hollywood stars and overwhelming marketing campaigns. The result? That the spectator perceives that he does not have before him a movie of the heap, but an event that cannot be lost. The blockbuster has a key role in the audiovisual industry, since it is designed to get people who usually don’t go to the movies. It is this sporadic audience that makes the difference between a good box office and a spectacular one, lengthening the life of the film at the box office and, by extension, increasing its popularity.

It all started with ‘Jaws’

The summer release movie that gave rise to the concept of a summer blockbuster was Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. It premiered on June 20, 1975, breaking the usual practice of the time (release during the Christmas holidays). It could not have gone better: it was number 1 at the box office for 14 weeks in a row. Such a pull in theaters made it the first film to exceed 100 million dollars in theaters, achieving a total collection of 470 million worldwide. A real outrage for a production that had cost 7 million. One of the keys to the success of Tiburón was, precisely, the decision to release it in the summer. The gigantic white shark that frightened the vacationers of the town of Amity caused an extraordinary impact on the public that went to see it, especially among those who enjoyed their vacations on the beach. The hook story was also accompanied by a huge marketing campaign to promote the title before and after its premiere. Everything was designed to converge on one idea: Jaws was the movie to see. And once seen, you couldn’t stop talking about it. This is how this successful formula emerged that Hollywood has reproduced ad nauseam for decades.

This year it has not been a shark but an F-14 that has kicked off the summer blockbusters. Tom Cruise’s obsession with maintaining a conventional premiere for Top Gun: Maverick, a title that he should have released in the midst of a pandemic, has been providential. Its spectacular nature and strong dose of nostalgia have conquered audiences from all over the planet. The film was released at the end of May and has already surpassed the 1,000 million worldwide collection. It is, in fact, the first film starring Cruise to achieve this. He has also achieved it without having premiered in China, a key territory for Hollywood. One of the great merits of Top Gun: Maverick is that it has managed to attract the most adult audience to theaters. It was the first post-pandemic release that offered a real incentive to break out of the comfort zone that the majors had created, bringing big releases to platforms soon after they hit theaters, sometimes even on the same day.

The lifelong blockbuster confirms that it is the winning formula to recover the battered exhibition business, before a spectator that is increasingly volatile and saturated with supply. The box office is once again dominated by sequels, sagas and franchises and the viewer seems to be responding. The big question is whether so much blockbuster acting as an engine for economic benefit will leave room for other types of proposals to sneak in.