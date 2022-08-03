The shocking premonition of The child prodigy about the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They live a movie love and recently they surprised the whole world after it became known that they were secretly married in Las Vegas, accompanied only by their children as witnesses.

“Stay long enough and you just might have the time of your life in Vegas at 12:30 a.m. in the tunnel of love, with your kids and the person you’ll spend a lifetime with. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things, and it is worth waiting for, ”the singer wrote to confirm her happy news on her social networks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding.

After the long-awaited event, which had to wait 19 years, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck honeymooned in the city of love, Paris. But they did not do it alone, but they enjoyed the blended family that they formed together.

Since the big wedding, there were many who decided to tell him about it, including Alex Rodriguezthe last fiancé of the artist and actress Gwyneth Paltrowwho was a partner of the actor between 1997 and 2000. But now, the one who surprised when speaking was Víctor Florencio, better known as The child prodigy.

The astrologer gave his opinion on the union between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck on the occasion of the promotion of his new podcast and surprised with his words: “I always recommended that she not get married, that she only do it like this as a mime, and more or less like she did it like that because ok, it was something fast , in Las Vegas, let’s see.”

But that was not all, because then he added: “There are people in life who were not born to get married. They are born to be with a partner, to be united, but the part of the ritual or the ring or the marriage does not bode well for that person.

The newlyweds on their fur moon in Paris.

To finish, the renowned astrologer who is used to seeing in the charts what the future holds for various figures in the artistic environment added about Jennifer Lopez: “There are people who are born with the light of getting a lot of money and become rich, but they have no luck in love. In her case, to me, if she had come I would have told her ‘don’t get married’”.