The futuristic Jennifer Lawrence movie you have to see on Netflix

When we talk about futuristic movies and Jennifer Lawrenceit is impossible not to think of one of his greatest successes: The Hunger Games. Putting herself in the shoes of Katniss Everdeen, the actress had the opportunity to become known in all parts of the world and to be seen by Hollywood.

In this way, several directors began to choose her to carry out challenging and captivating films. In the list of their best bets we can find titles such as Mother!, the games of destiny, American Scandal, X Menamong others.

In the catalog of Netflix, you can find a movie that generated divided opinions. Some people felt that it failed to exceed expectations, while another part of the audience was fascinated by the story.

Jennifer Lawrence shines alongside Chris Pratt in Passengers.

Passengers, the futuristic movie available on Netflix

This science fiction and romance film was directed by Morten Tyldumwhile Jon Spaiths was in charge of writing the script. It hit the big screen around the world in December 2016, with the leading role of Jennifer Lawrence Y Chris Pratt.

The story introduces us to two passengers who make the decision to travel in hibernation to a distant planet. But due to a technical error, they end up waking up 90 years before reaching their destination. While they are alone and surrounded by great luxuries, love will arise. However, the calm will disappear when they discover that there is a fault in the ship. In this way, they will have to repair it in time to save the 5,000 people who remain hibernating… and also themselves.

As with many films, passengers failed to conquer the whole world. Despite the fact that the film received negative and positive reviews from film specialists, it managed to collect a total of 303 million dollars at the box office. An important number, if we take into account that its elaboration cost 110 million dollars.

Despite criticism and some errors that drew attention, Jennifer Lawrence stated that she is not ashamed of the film. For this work, the interpreter received a total of 20 million dollars, becoming the highest paid actress in Hollywood at that time. For her part, Chris Pratt stated that the film is very good and that she is very proud of it.

If you are a fan of science fiction, you should give it a try to this film available in Netflix. Since you will find well-executed nods to classics of that genre, and also an exciting and impossible love story. Of course, the chemistry between the two performers is one of their strongest points.

