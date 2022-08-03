Ten Hag explodes against Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving in the middle of a United match: “It’s unacceptable”

Ronaldo started the match against Rayo Vallecano, but was substituted at half-time and was photographed leaving the stadium before the end

Coach Erik ten Hag described as “unacceptable” Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Old Trafford before the end of Manchester United’s friendly match with the Vallecano Ray.

Ronaldo started the match, but was substituted at half-time. The Portuguese was photographed leaving the stadium before the final whistle.

Diogo Dalot He was also photographed leaving at the same time, although he did not have minutes in the game after having played against Atletico Madrid in Oslo 24 hours before.

Speaking at a press conference in Carrington on Tuesday, he was asked Have a Hag about players leaving early.

“It’s unacceptable to everyone,” he told Viaplay Sport Holland. “I’m telling you, it’s unacceptable. We are a team. A squad. Until the end we will stick together.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag were the first problem in Manchester United Getty Images

Sources told ESPN that Have a Hag he asked the whole team, including those who played against him Athletic, that they eat together before the game against Rayo. The team chosen to play in Oslo was also told to watch the match at the stadium, either in the box or from their own hotel suites.

Ronaldo’s early departure comes amid doubts about his future at Old Trafford.

sources told ESPN that Ronaldo wants to leave this summer and sign with a club that is going to play the Champions League.

Unitedhowever, has not yet received an offer, and clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid they have distanced themselves from a possible move.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, missed the summer pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family problem, but returned to training last week.

United kick off the season premier league on Sunday with a home game against Brighton.