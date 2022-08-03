Steven Spielberg directs the first video clip of his career with a ‘smartphone’ Marcus Mumford Twitter USA USA United States Celebs RMMN | LIGHTS

After a 58-year career in the world of cinema, steven spielberg he directed and recorded his first video clip, and he has done it with a mobile phone and in one shot. This is the music video for “Cannibal”, the latest single by folk rock musician Marcus Mumford, the artist reported Monday through his social media.

“On Sunday, July 3, in the gym of a New York high school, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take and with his phone.Mumford tweeted in a post in which they also appeared in several photos alongside the director during filming.

Likewise, Mumford explained that the actress and wife of Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, was in charge of the production and artistic direction, while the British interpreter Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”, 2013) was responsible for the costumes and the sound of the video clip.

“I feel overwhelmed by the support from the people around me to release music, I cannot express in words all my gratitude (…) Kate and Steven have blown my mind, I can’t thank them enough.”concluded the musician in a thread on Twitter.

Marcus Mumbford, member of the band Mumford & Sons, now releases “Cannibal”, a solo single which serves as a preview of a record work that will be published on September 17.

For his part, Spielberg will return to the big screen with a semi-autobiographical feature film about his childhood in the state of Arizona (USA), although the filmmaker was born in Cincinatti (Ohio, USA), whose premiere is scheduled for November 24, Thanksgiving Day.