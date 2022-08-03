Singer Shakira separates from footballer Piqué – People

“We are sorry to confirm that we are separating.” After the rumors of recent days, he arrives official confirmation: Shakira and Gerard Piqué said goodbye after twelve years of love. She is the Colombian singer who spreads a terse note in which she announces the end of the story with the Barcelona footballer from whom two children were born, Milan and Sasha. “For the sake of our children, who are our top priority – wrote Shakira -, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”. The two had met in 2010, on the occasion of the World Cup in South Africa, with the singer who was the protagonist of the anthem of that edition of the world championship tournament, the Waka Waka became a real catchphrase.

In recent weeks, rumors had spread of the two being estranged due to a betrayal of Piqué. The arrival of this new woman – as reported by El Periodico – had already caused the blaugrana player to leave the family home for several weeks. There was talk of a temporary situation, but now the confirmation of the farewell has arrived.

And Shakira also wanted to clarify the rumors of her illness, because she was immortalized a few days ago in an ambulance: the singer explained that it was her father, after a fall, who needed treatment and she was just accompanying him. “I received some messages from people who were worried about my health: they are photos taken on the 28th when my father unfortunately had a bad fall. I personally accompanied him on an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering well. Thanks to all wholeheartedly for your support “.