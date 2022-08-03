Sing in a movie: Teenage daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes makes her film debut

03 Aug 2022 – 5:00 p.m.



Suri16 year old daughter Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes actors who were married years ago, is taking his first steps in the world of entertainment, thus following the path of his famous parents.

It was Holmes who revealed in an interview with Yahoo Entertainmentthat his daughter will perform the song “Bluemoon”which can be heard in the opening credits of the film, Alone Together.

“Has a lot of talent”

Katie Holmes participates in this film both as an actress and as a director, and she defended the decision she made to include Suri in her project, which was released on VOD on July 29.

“I always want the highest level of talent in my projects (…) So I asked her! She is very, very talented. She said she was going to do it and she recorded it, I just let her do her thing, because that’s how I run in general,” he said.

Katie recalled that this is not the first time that her daughter will sing in a film directed by her. In “Rare Objects”, released in 2021, Suri also performed a song, although this is the first time she has done it professionally.

Despite these first approaches to the cinema, the director assured that she does not want her daughter to leave her studies to start a career in entertainment. “She’s just a 16-year-old girl in high school,” pointed.

It should be noted that since 2013, Suri Cruise has not been seen publicly with her father, Tom Cruise. The above has to do with the actor’s religion, Scientology. Holmes has preferred to keep his daughter away from this creed. In fact, the young woman, according to press reports, She is enrolled in a Catholic school.

