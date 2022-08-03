Shakira’s epic portfolio that could get her in trouble, from Barcelona to the Bahamas

Ads

Shakira has been at the center of tax fraud allegations after being accused of having to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes to the Spanish government while living in Barcelona.

RELATED: Full details on Shakira’s controversial Barcelona home

The singer claims her innocence and has turned down a deal offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case – and is now one step closer to trial, her team confirmed.

Loading the player …

WATCH: Shakira talks to Prince William

Barcelona was Shakira’s primary residence for many years, as she lived in a lavish house in the city with her former partner Gerard Pique and their children, Sasha and Milan. But this isn’t the singer’s only luxury home, as Shakira has also invested in properties around the world, including homes in Miami and the Bahamas. Read on for all the details of her impressive portfolio owned by her…

Shakira’s farm in Uruguay

Shakira had previously shared a large farm in the small fishing village of Faro José Ignacio in Uruguay with her former partner Antonio de la Rúa. It was located on 12 acres of land and has seven bedrooms, spread between a main house and a guest house, along with a recording studio, cinema, office and gym.

When Shakira and Antonio separated in 2010 there was a huge dispute over their shared properties, including the farm, which until recently was available for rent.

A $ 3.4 million Miami Beach mansion

Shakira has owned her Miami Beach home since 2001

In September 2001, Shakira purchased a $ 3.4 million mansion in Miami Beach, which boasts an open-plan living and dining area, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The singer rented the property for $ 45,000 a month in 2013, before putting it on the market for $ 13 million that same year.

RELATED: Shakira’s gorgeous Miami Beach home is on the market

The property was not sold, and in February 2021 he re-listed it for $ 15.9 million, before taking it off the market six months later.

A $ 15 million private island in the Bahamas

In 2011, Shakira reportedly joined forces with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz to purchase a $ 15 million private island in the Bahamas, where they planned to build luxury hotels, condos, spaces. studio and art galleries, creating the best retreat artists. However, the development never took place and the island is currently for sale.

Shakira and Gerard Pique, the $ 5.9 million Barcelona home

Shakira lives in Barcelona with her two children

A $ 5.9 million villa in Barcelona is at the center of Shakira’s current legal battle, accused of defrauding the Spanish government € 14.5 million in taxes while living in Barcelona. It is reported that she has classified the Bahamas as her primary place of residence from 2012 to 2014, while the legal team insists that she was in fact Spain.

For much of that time, Shakira lived with her former partner Gerard Pique and the couple bought a palatial seven-bedroom house in the Pedralbes neighborhood in 2015. It was described as one of the best houses in the city and includes 1,500 square feet of living space, with two kitchens, a swimming pool and a gym.

The singer bought her house in 2015

Shakira is believed to have remained living there with her two children following her separation from footballer Gerard earlier this year.

MORE: Shakira is ready for courtroom trial weeks after separating from Gerard Pique

A holiday home in Cyprus

At the end of 2019, Shakira and Gerard bought a newly built villa in the Cap St. Georges resort in Cyprus. The vacation rental is still being completed, but will allow the family to enjoy two kilometers of beach and facilities including a spa, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts.

It is unknown what the former couple are planning to do with the eight-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in the wake of their separation.

Do you like this story? Subscribe to our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Ads