Selena Gomez will produce the reboot of A career woman | Cinema

Selena Gomezcurrently on our screens with the second season of Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu TV series streaming on Disney Pluswill reboot A career woman.

A career woman (Working Girl) is Mike Nichols’ film released in 1988, winner of six Golden Globes and an Oscar for best song. Thanks to the film, Melanie Griffith was nominated for Best Actress and Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack for Best Supporting Actresses.

It is not yet clear whether Selena Gomez, who is in the final stages of negotiations with 20Th Century Studios, will either limit himself to producing the film or decide to also play the role of Melanie Griffith. At the moment we know that Ilana Pena, creator of the Disney Plus series of Elena, I will become president (Diary of a Future President) he will take care of the script of the film which, however, will be conceived for streaming on HULU / Disney Plus.

Below you can read the plot of Mike Nichols’ film (via Wikipedia):

Tess McGill is a young secretary who lives on the outskirts of New York and works in Manhattan. Eager to break into high finance and reluctant to settle for the ordinary life that many of her colleagues lead, Tess systematically refuses to compromise and, in the space of six months, she gets to change her job post and manager four times. The director of the personnel department of the company she works for offers her one last chance: to work as a secretary for “boss” Katherine Parker in the M&A business. Tess accepts her and immediately begins to follow the advice of her new boss, who invites her to elect her as her model to have success tomorrow. Parker will immediately prove capricious and domineering, amused by the fact that she is the same age as her secretary and that she is in an advantageous position. Tess confides in Parker her own idea of ​​a financial project that could interest Trask Industries; Parker dissuades her by inviting her to bring her other ideas, but in reality she appropriates the secretary’s idea and tries to keep her in the dark about her. When Parker breaks her leg on a ski slope and is bedridden for two weeks, Tess discovers that her idea has been stolen and decides to regain possession of her project. She will pass herself off as a finance boss of Parker’s caliber and, by involving an agent from another firm, whom she falls in love with and who turns out to be Katherine Parker’s boyfriend, she will achieve her purpose.

