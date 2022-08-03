Ryan Gosling reveals that he loves one of his mother-in-law’s desserts, mother of Eva Mendes

Since 2011, Eve Mendes has a romantic relationship with Ryan Gosling, with whom he has procreated two daughters Esmeralda and Lee. The couple has been able to manage their relationship discreetly, even at public events. However, now the actor decided to break the silence to tell something about his private life; Thus, he announced that his favorite dessert is one that his mother-in-law cooks, Eva Perez Suarez. It is nothing more and nothing less than rice pudding, a sweet that is very typical in Latin America; he even explained what he feels when he eats it.

“[Mi postre favorito] It would be Eva’s mother’s rice pudding,” Gosling revealed in an interview for Netflix’s Interview without a filter to announce the film. the gray man who stars “It’s like an angel is crying on your tongue.”

The actor also revealed other details such as what his favorite Spanish word is and it turned out to be “coño”. “It’s all cunt, cunt. Cunt is always there,” he warned.

In addition, he related that one topic he can talk about endlessly is whether or not ghosts wear clothes. And he said that the soap opera Days of our lives inspired him to become an actor. He also said that although he does not have social networks, he has seen some memes about him and has one or another favorite.

Internet users reacted with a few months of the famous and various comments. “I can think of a very rude way to answer this tweet but I’m going to contain myself, I’ll just say that I have rice” and “I would make tons of rice pudding, damn it”, were some comments.

Ryan Gosling is also preparing for the premiere of the Barbie film where he plays Ken u, which has caused much expectation.