Reese Witherspoon Compares Upcoming Movie ‘Legally Blonde 3’ To ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Reese Witherspoon compared Legally Blonde 3 with the successful sequel blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

In 2020, the same night a reunion was broadcast for the 20 years of Legally BlondeMGM Studios announced that a sequel would be expected in May 2022. The release date has now been pushed back to 2023.

In an interview with USAToday On Monday, August 1, Witherspoon, who will reprise her role as Elle Woods, a frat girl turned law student, spoke about the upcoming sequel.

“I’m still hopeful that ‘Legally Blonde’ will come back in the right way,” the 46-year-old actress said.

“It’s like ‘Top Gun.’ They waited a long time to do another version of that movie, and I loved the piece of nostalgia they put into it.”

Tom Cruise recently reprized his role as Pete Mitchell in the action sequel, which he returned to more than 30 years after the top gun original from 1986.

Added Witherspoon: “That definitely gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would like to do with Elle Woods and make sure we had all those cornerstones that people cared about. [en ese entonces]”.

“I feel like these characters are my friends, so I protect them. I would never do an unsatisfying, mediocre version of his story.”

Legally Blonde 3which is written by Mindy Kaling and the creator Brooklyn Nine-NineDan Goor, will be about Woods in his forties.

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’ (MGM)

The first film followed Witherspoon as a frat girl who decides to study law at Harvard University in an attempt to win back her boyfriend, despite opposition from the other students.

The film became a sleeper hit for MGM when it grossed $141.8 million worldwide in 2001.

A second movie Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blondewas released in 2003 and grossed US$124.9 million, and a spinoff, Legally Blondes was released direct-to-DVD in 2013.

According to IMDB, original cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Alanna Ubach, and Jessica Cauffiel will join Witherspoon in the upcoming sequel.

It is expected that Legally Blonde 3 opens in theaters in 2023.