Open ‘Beware of the Dog’ second branch here

This coming Friday, August 5, the store Care for the Dog will open a second branch in Ciudad Juárez.

The Mexican clothing brand will be located on the top floor of the Las Misiones shopping center, next to Sears.

The inauguration will take place at 11 in the morning, with a ribbon cutting to start sales.

As part of the opening, discounts of 30 percent will be offered, which will be valid throughout the month of August, that is, until the 30th, the company reported.

Just last June 17, the Mexican fashion firm opened its first branch here, located in Plaza Gran Patio Zaragoza. The arrival of the brand in Juárez caused the border guards to overwhelm it that day, and the lines to pay went on for more than an hour, in addition to the fact that it was difficult to walk through the corridors.

Care for the Dog is a 100 percent Mexican clothing brand that has stores in the state of Chihuahua in the capital, Cuauhtémoc, Delicias and Parral, according to its website.

There are more than 200 stores throughout the country, and it also has branches in the United States and Guatemala, according to the list that appears on its website.

