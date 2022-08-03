Michael Keaton: poison for superheroes

Superstition is, in principle, something inadvisable. But, if the facts insist on proving him right… well, it’s the same thing to warn specialists in the paranormal field. Without going any further, the decision to Sony leaving batgirl unpublished is not only generating comments on the $90 million that the joke has cost, but also about the black shadow of a Michael Keaton whose fame of jinx grows every second.

Do you think we exaggerate? You just have to look at the recent history of the interpreter of the Batman of Tim Burton to suspect that every time he gets close to a superhero movie, an icy wind starts blowing and black cats meow. As much as his role in Spider-Man: Homecoming It was one of the best attractions of said film.

And with Spider-Man: Homecoming, precisely, it connects the first cataclysm associated with Keaton: nothing less than Morbius. the input of Jared Leto in Sony’s ‘spider-verse’ it ended with a hit at the box office, countless memes making fun of her… and a good batch of reshoots, several of which were intended to relegate her to the post-credit scenes.





According to the director daniel espinosa (via Uproxx), the reason for this keatoncalypse was a nervous breakdown suffered by the study after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. “The idea of ​​showing him meeting [con Morbius] in that universe it seemed very complicated, so we put it at the end,” explained the director.

Although this could be dispatched, in principle, as the classic sirocco suffered in the offices of a production company, the next title in Keaton’s superhero filmography makes you want to burn rosemary. Because we talk about nothing less than TheFlash.





The story of how this film has been eternally postponed, only to later come to blows with the PR catastrophe of the accusations against Ezra Miller, it is too long to detail here. Suffice it to say that, in it, Keaton was going to reprise the role of BruceWayne, and now it is possible that the tape premieres behind the scenes. Or that, directly, follow the steps of batgirl and sleep the sleep of the just in a drawer.

Lastly, we have the case of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Film that carries another scandal on its back (no less than the trial between Johnny Depp Y AmberHeard, with all its sinister implications) and was also affected by the earthquake of TheFlash.

because the return of Jason Momoa as king of Atlantis he was going to have, in principle, the Lord of the Night played by Keaton, something that would open the doors to the much-heralded DC multiverse (via, probably, the ‘mega-event’ Crisis on Infinite Earths).





However, the fall of Flash into the abyss forced you Warner advance the release date of the new Aquaman, sending her to 2023. Something that not only derailed the studio’s plans to reorganize their shared universe, but also forced the replacement of Keaton’s Batman… with that other magnet for good vibes and smiles called Ben Affleck. “Hello darkness my old friend”, as the classic said.

We can say that this is due only to an accumulation of coincidences. Likewise, it is clear that Michael Keaton is in no way responsible for the outrages committed by other performers and for the studios’ obsession with squeezing his intellectual property, often in an improvised and irresponsible way.

But, since we are human after all, so much coincidence is an invitation to place Keaton on the list of official entertainment jinxes, along with Nicolas Cage, Isabel Pantoja, Juan Pardo and other greats of the specialty. Will the actor have earned the nickname “the unmentionable” in Hollywood offices? Seen the seen, reasons are not lacking.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.