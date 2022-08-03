Megan Fox confesses to the world that she has body dysmorphia and great insecurities

For their latest photo shoot, the actress and musician wrote ‘the darkest fairy tale’ on their bodies, to which Fox reacted by saying, ‘it alludes to one of our first text messages we ever sent each other.’ Machine Gun Kelly previously tattooed his girlfriend’s initials, while Megan He has his nickname embossed on his skin.

This is how Megan and Kelly met

Megan and Kelly exchanged glances. during the filming of the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ after her separation from her then-husband Brian AustinGreenafter nearly a decade of marriage.

She opened up about finding love again with the ‘Papercuts’ singer, revealing to the publication: ‘This is what my heart has been searching for.’

‘Famously, I am an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of it because I didn’t have a place to live,’ she added. ‘I recognize a lot of myself in him, and vice versa, that’s the part of me locked away that I had kept.’

‘I always felt like that thing was missing, that I had given up on, that you’re always looking for. But then you meet the person who completes that for you and you think, oh this is what my heart was searching for. That is what influenced this time,’ he concluded. Fox.