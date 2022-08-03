Matt Damon revealed the incredible amount of money he lost by turning down the lead role in “Avatar”

Matt Damon at the Cannes Film Festival (Photo: Reuters)

Passing through the Cannes Festival to present his latest work, “StillwaterTom McCarthy, Matt Damon first spoke of how he turned down the lead role of “Avatar”, the success of james camerondespite the fact that the director was offered 10% of the profits from the film that in 2009 it grossed $2.8 billion worldwide.

“They offered me a little movie called ‘Avatar’, James Cameron offered me 10% of it,” the 50-year-old American actor told dead line. And he humorously stated: “I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who has turned down more money.”

Finally the main role fell into the hands of the hitherto unknown Australian interpreter Sam Worthingtonwho starred in the sci-fi film alongside Zoë Saldana, Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang Y Sigourney Weaver, among others.

The film was a box office boom, grossing $2.8 billion worldwide, meaning that the actor would have taken 280 million in his pocket.

The Hollywood star explained that he declined the tempting offer from the “Titanic” director because was filming one of the films of the popular and successful Jason Bourne franchise and decided to be faithful to one of the characters that has most marked his career.

When someone in the audience pointed out that the Canadian director was shooting the “Avatar” sequels, Damon joked: “Are there sequels? Oh Lord”.

“Avatar 2″ would hit theaters in December 2022 after several delays due to the pandemic. Later, the third part – which has been shot at the same time as the second – will be trained in December 2024. A fourth and fifth installment have already been confirmed. Kate Winslet will be in all the movieswhich marks the first collaboration between her and Cameron since “Titanic” in 1997. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington are also part of the cast.

The actor also announced that he was supposed to direct “promised land”, which finally went to Gus Van Sant, and at one point he was ready to direct “Manchester By The Sea”, film winner of two Oscars. However, after reading Kenneth Lonergan’s script, he said: “Kenny, you have to run this, it’s you.”

Damon explained why despite his star status the media does not harass him, something that happens to his great friend, Ben Affleck. “Normally what sells is sex and scandals, and everyone knows that I am married and that I am a father. I am relatively free of controversy. It’s not worth it for the media to wait in front of my house”, he pointed.

The actor was moved to tears by the standing ovation that the entire audience gave him at the Gran Teatro Lumière after the premiere of his new film, which is out of competition at the prestigious event. “I am very happy to be here, after so much time watching things on television, being in a movie theater with 2,000 people, who are strangers but who are part of the same community, is a great memory,” he said, alluding to the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

