Marvel Phase 4 Won’t End With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

MADRID, 3 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

One of the biggest surprises revealed during the panel Marvel of the Comic Con 2022 it was The first official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverfollowed by the news from Kevin Feig that with this tape it would end MCU Phase 4. However, it seems that there is one last project within this stage in the universe of films and series of the House of Ideas.

And it is that, as revealed James Gunn on his official Twitter account, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special will be the epilogue of Phase 4”given that its premiere is situated right between the sequel to Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich kicks off Phase 5.

The Guardians Holiday Special is the epilogue of Phase 4. 🎅👍 https://t.co/9mDfmn25tH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2022

The director of the saga starring Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord also confessed minutes later in another tweet that I had no idea that the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy, with a release date of May 5, 2023, would be part of Phase 5 until the announcement at Comic-Con.

Then, the Marvel release schedule would be updated as follows: Phase 4 says goodbye with She-Hulkwhose first chapter will land on Disney + on August 17, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special.





The Phase 5 will start in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. They will follow her at her premiere Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order, and Thunderbolts.

Finally, the Phase 6 will be inaugurated with the reboot of Fantastic Fourfollowed by the two films of the Avengerswhose titles will be The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.