Kylie Jenner: Why everyone is talking about her posts on TikTok

no wonder that Kylie Jennerthe youngest member of the kardashian clan, have more followers on social networks than anyone and now also be a star on TikTok.

It’s ‘my favorite place’, he commented businesswoman Kylie Jenner on the platform in a recent clip. With her funny and stylish posts, the beauty mogul has reached record numbers on the video platform, known for her outspoken style and her good touch of humor.

Kylie Jenner’s success on TikTok

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In one of his videos, the 24 year old moved to a Nicki Minaj song in the back seat of a car while wearing a stunning white dress with a cone bustier, from the long-awaited fashion collaboration between Jean Paul Gaultier with mega-stylist Lotta Volkova.

In another video, Kylie aptly titled the clip with the phrase ‘Giving Kim K vibes’, while sporting a black bodysuit from Balenciaga, gold earrings and a mini black leather bag from Hermès Kelly.

The publications of Kylie with her mother, Kris Jenner, are the ones that really made the internet go crazy. In one video he received an incredible amount of 25.5 million views, there the duo appeared dressed in dark tones and matching jewelry.

Kris wore a black Balenciaga dress with a collar, while Kylie opted for a corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana, all while parading to the rhythm of one of the viral songs of the moment.

Mother and daughter have also shown their funniest side, in another video, dancing to a viral song about Kris, while wearing oversized outfits in black (Kylie) and bright magenta (Kris).

Part of his success is due to the casual nature of his posts. What makes us remember the time snapchat climax when the kardashian family they didn’t have to wait for a big production or a viral photo to announce a big event in their lives.

So we have no choice but follow her on TikTok and be attentive to the next viral trend that we will have to dance and imitate.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.