Katy Perry throws pizzas to fans during the concert and controversy breaks out: “Shame”

Katy Perry ended up at the center of a fierce controversy over a gesture that made many angry. The American singer, in fact, during a concert in America was filmed while she threw slices of pizza to the fans. A wedge of daisy from here, another dillà and, if Orlando Bloom’s new mother and girlfriend thought she was making a gesture of gratitude, she was, on the contrary, overwhelmed by controversy. It all happened during one of the stops on Perry’s summer tour, in Las Vegas, and what must have been a nice thought was considered by many to be a real waste of food by the pop star as many of the portions of thrown pizza ended up on the ground.

The public, in fact, was divided on the subject and there are both those who considered the launch of the pizza an ironic and funny curtain and those who, instead, accused the interpreter of Firework of having been disrespectful towards those who do not have access to food so easily.

The video, made by those present at the Perry concert in Las Vegas, was immediately published on Tik Tok, becoming viral and highly commented in a very short time, immediately being taken up by newspapers around the world.

On Twitter, then, many did not spare Perry, who recently became a mother, calling her launch of pizzas a “shame”, or even “a waste” and there are those who accused the singer of having been ” disrespectful and superficial “. Perhaps, it would have been more correct to deliver the pizzas rather than throw them but, taken by the heat of the moment, Perry let herself be carried away by her enthusiasm making a nice fall in style.

This isn’t the first time Katy Perry has been associated with food. Currently, in fact, the singer is on Italian TVs (and not only) as a testimonial of the Just Eat advertising and her tune has now entered everyone’s heads. The 37-year-old also dressed up as a giant slice of pizza at a party in 2014 and in 2019 at the Met Gala she wore a burger-shaped dress. Katy, then, had chosen the pizza box as the packaging for her DVD of her concert A Prismatic World Tour Live.