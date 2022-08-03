Jordan Montgomery talks about his departure from NYY and arrival at STL

This Tuesday afternoon ended an eight-year era of left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery in pinstripes for the New York Yankeesas the lanky starter was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, within MLB’s trade deadline.

The 29-year-old pitcher reached the GL in 2017, after three years in the Minor Leagues and after six seasons in the ‘Big Tent’ with the ‘Bronx Bombers’ Now he has not only changed his team, but also his colors and league, since he reaches the National League with the St. Louis Cardinas, who wear red and white. ‘Gumby or Monty’ as they nickname him, he commented:

I am very surprised to hear the news that he had been traded. This is my big family. It is all that I know. I’ve been playing with the same guys for years.”

Now, Jordan Blackmon Montgomery will pitch a long way from the Yankees and the American League. Óliver Mármol’s troop is waiting for him to do his bit and be able to reach the Playoffs either as Wildcard or as leader of the Central Division.


