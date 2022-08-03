Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband talks about marriage to Ben Affleck: “Here’s why it won’t last”

They are still in the midst of the romantic thrill of finally being husband and wife Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but already there are those who assure that their marriage will not last that long. To emerge from the past with his own considerations is Ojani Noa, first husband of the pop star, who in an interview with Daily Mail explained why, according to him, the wedding between his ex-wife and the actor will not have the hoped for future.

The words of Ojani Noa, JLo’s first husband

“I wish you and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” said Ojani Noa, a 48-year-old Cuban-born chef who expressed his perplexity about the Bennifer union. “Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times,” she continued: “Ben is husband number four, I was number one and he told me I was the love of his life. I think he will get married at least seven or eight. Sometimes, he is a person who is always projected forward in his professional and private life “. Ojani Noa and Jenifer Lopez were married for a year. “For many years after our story I felt burned, hurt. I think that if she hadn’t been around all those people we would probably still be together” added the chef who now claims to have left behind that sentimental parenthesis marked by many turbulence.

At the time of their marriage, in fact, JLo was already famous as a singer and dancer, but it was at the beginning of her acting career that will take off later thanks to the role in the film “Selena”. In 1998, therefore, the divorce took place and in 2004 the two ex signed a confidentiality agreement, followed by lawsuits for a video and a book that he wanted to publish.

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in 2002. Their intense story seemed to be one step away from the wedding announced as upcoming, but then canceled with a contextual farewell. In recent years, both have carried on their love lives. She has been married three times: the first with Ojani Noa to whom she remained married for a year, from 1997 to 1998, then with Chris Judd, which went on from 2001 to 2003 and, finally, with Marc Anthony. Beln Affleck, on the other hand, got married only once to Jennifer Garner with whom he had three daughters. The couple divorced in 2018.