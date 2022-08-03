In medical units of the IMSS, the promotion of breastfeeding is strengthened

In Chiapas, it reinforces the promotion and awareness of breast milk feeding in its 31 Family Medicine Units and general hospitals

During World Breastfeeding Week, to be held from August 1 to 8, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Chiapas reinforces the promotion and awareness of breast milk feeding in its 31 Family Medicine Units (UMF) , in its two General Subzone Hospitals with Family Medicine (HGSZ/MF), in Tonalá and Huixtla, and its two General Zone Hospitals (HGZ), in Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Tapachula.

Dr. Licely Angélica Gómez Ricárdez, Auxiliary Coordinator in Public Health, reported that during this week in the waiting rooms of the UMF, HGSZ/MF and HGZ, as well as in the care areas for women of reproductive age and pregnant women, joint accommodation and obstetrics and gynecology, awareness actions will be carried out on the benefits of this noble act.

Regarding the benefits of breastfeeding for mothers, she commented that it helps to reduce postpartum bleeding and to recover the normal size of the uterus, to recover the weight before pregnancy faster, it reduces the risk of presenting breast and ovarian cancer, and osteoporosis, in addition to being a saving, since it avoids spending on the purchase of milk formula and creates an emotional bond between the mother and the baby.

While, for the baby, the benefits are to obtain ideal nutrients for its development, decrease in the risk of infectious diseases (diarrhoea, influenza, pneumonia) and non-infectious (overweight and obesity) with which it reduces the risk of death, in addition , to improve intellectual development, psychomotor, visual acuity, also provides protection, affection, trust and security.

Gómez Ricárdez stressed that breastfeeding should be exclusive for the first 6 months of life and complementary for up to 2 years or more; In addition, he explained that from 6 to 7 months the first vegetables, fruits, cereals and meats should be given, then from 7 to 8 the quantity and variety of the previous foods should be increased and legumes added.

From 8 to 12 months add milk derivatives, fish, eggs, fats such as avocado, and from 1 to 2 years add citrus fruits.

On the other hand, she mentioned that support groups have been created in the HGZ to provide advice to breastfeeding women, in which women with more experience share their advice with less technical language.

To conclude, Gómez Ricárdez assured that the IMSS Chiapas encourages mothers to continue practicing skin-to-skin maternal care or the kangaroo technique, as it helps increase the production of breast milk, favoring the affective bond in addition to strengthening the mother’s safety. in baby care.