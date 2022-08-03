Hugh Jackman has joined the voice cast of KoalaMan

Hugh Jackman has officially done his national duty and designed for a role in koala man And no, we’re not talking about the Australia limited series reboot . Hulu’s adult animated series, which the dangerous streamer in 2021, is finally coming to a good end with Jackman as part of the voice cast.

Written and produced by Michael Cusack (who also voices the title character), koala man follows Kevin, a mild-mannered Australian with a not-so-secret alias: Koala Man. Although Koala Man has exactly zero superpowers, he is nonetheless a petty crime fighter, a protector of order, and the keeper of garbage schedule. from your neighborhood. Koala Man proudly patrols his suburb, Dapto, always ready to save a fellow Daptonian from the forces of evil (or, more often than not, something much less sinister).

Jackman (Australia’s favorite son) will star in the series as local celebrity Big Greg, the most popular kid in Dapto and a member of the town council. The word “failure” is not in Big Greg’s vocabulary. How can it be? He was the host of Australia’s third most popular fishing show, “Fishing With Big Greg?” Greg’s confidence (and his role as Kevin’s manager at work) make Kevin/Koala Man feel inadequate, especially since the citizens of Dapto often give Big Greg credit for Koala Man’s chivalry! Not the stolen value of the marsupial!

Cusack is attached as executive producer of the series by rick and morty co-creator Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. Hernandez and Samit also serve as showrunners for the series. Dana Tafoya Cameron and Ben Jones are executive producers for Bento Box Entertainment, while Cowap becomes an executive producer for Melbourne spin-off studio Princess Bento.

koala man has yet to receive an official release date from Hulu.