Highest paid players in the world: Mbappé commands the top 10

Summer 2022 is giving us many twists as regards the transfer market. One of the most crackling is undoubtedly the passage of Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City. The attacker Norwegian, at the age of 22, he signed a terrific contract with the club coached by Pep Guardiola, entering with arrogance in the ranking of the highest paid players in the world. Let’s go and see who they are together the ten active players with the highest salary.

TOP DIEZ: THE MOST PAID PLAYERS IN THE WORLD

10- Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) : 23 million euros gross

In tenth place we find thecurrent captain of Barcelona. The current contract of the Spanishsigned in September 2018, expires in 2023. Will it be goodbye or will it be renewed again?

9- David De Gea (Manchester United): 23.3 million euros gross

In recent years, the goalkeeper Spanish of the Red Devils has proven to be truly unsurpassed when in the day. A few too many mistakes has fueled several doubts among the supporters of the Man United but nevertheless De Gea however, he remains one of the best goalkeepers around.

8- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 24 million euros gross

Karim the Dream now represents the history of Real Madrid. Since CR7 left the Spanish capital, the striker French took the full brunt of the attack, dragging i Blancos at the Champions League number 14. Will he be the next golden ball?

7- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): 24.7 million euros gross

The midfielder Belgian has been one of the strongest players around for years. Another gear both inside and outside the pitch. Not surprisingly, to renew his current contract with the City, De Bruyne hired gods data analyst to understand if the choice was right or not.

6- Eden Hazard (Real Madrid): 30 million euros gross

Ever since he left London to land in Madrid, Hazard he struggled a lot because of the constant physical troubles that literally tormented him. Knitted Blancos he only made 66 appearances in three seasons. Will he be able to redeem himself?

5- Erling Braut Håland (Manchester City): 30 million euros gross

A little over a month ago, the striker Norwegian landed at the court of Pep Guardiola, signing a monster contract for a 22-year-old boy. He will also manage to shine in Premier League?

4- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United): 31.5 million euros gross

Over the past summer, the eternal CR7 he returned to Manchester, the square that launched him in the Olympus of world football. At 37 the Portuguese continues to represent a top-level footballer; to prove it there is a salary that is still of the highest order today.

3- Lionel Messi (PSG): 40.5 million euros gross

2- Neymar Jr. (PSG): 48.9 million euros gross

1- Kylian Mbappé Lottin (PSG): 62 million euros gross

Special mention for the first three places, surprisingly occupied by three players from the same team: Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. A stellar trident, literally covered in gold and built to win it all. With the renewal signed a few months ago, the striker French however, it has officially become the highest paid footballer in the world.