Héctor Ortiz asks for the Oscar for Elvis and announces his show with a big band

The biography of Elvis Presley deserves an Oscar. That’s how he considers it Hector Ortiz, who has played the singer for decades. “I am crazy about the movie. I’ve seen it four times. Austin Butler does an extraordinary job of Elvis in all senses, interpretation, movements, attitude and shows him as human as possible… The guy got into those shoes and has filled them in a way that eternalizes the image of Elvis in this film that will exist forever”.

He declared the above mexican artist by announcing his Show next August 17 at the Lunarium of the National Auditoriuml, accompanied by Carlos Oliver’s Big Band, as part of a tour of Latin America.

With 52 years of experience in singing, Hector Ortiz He assures that in Mexico, in the United States, Central and South America, “I personify Elvis with great respect as the greatest artist this planet has ever had.”

He insisted that the film deserves to be recognized by the awards of the Hollywood Academy. “Really the job of Director Luhrmannof Austin and of his own Tom HanksThey deserve to be nominated for an Oscar, because only Tom, I left the room hating him, when he is a very sweet man.

“However, in real life, Colonel Parker was very manipulative. In the movie there is a dialogue of the Colonel who says: ‘They blame me for having killed Elvis‘, and I, who personify ElvisIf it’s the truth, I blame him for that. The colonel always convinced him of things that did not favor him or help him and Elvis ended up paying attention to him.

He announced that for his big band show, he will perform songs by Frank Sinatra and the Bee Gees for the first time, as well as the classics of Elvis Presley that his audience always asks for, Suspicious Minds, Always On My MindY Can’t Help Falling in Love, among others. This tour of Latin America will arrive in Nicaragua in September.

“Thank God for this wonderful movie. Suddenly people are turning to see Elvis Presleyis reviving its essence, which is what I dedicate myself to, to revive its essence with its music and as long as God continues to give me this voice, I will continue on stage”, concluded Héctor Ortiz.