Fortnite x Dragon Ball: the collaboration is real and will come soon

The much rumored collaboration of Fortnite Y dragon ball it is already a reality, and we know it thanks to several files that Epic Games has left unencrypted with the most recent patch of the game. Just below we tell you everything we know about Fortnite x Dragon Ball:

Fortnite x Dragon Ball: everything we know

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the game arrived patch 21.20 from fortnite. It is a more or less usual update with respect to the standards of the game; it brought with it new skins, the Indiana Jones Missions, and little else.

It happens that, among all the avalanche of new files added to Fortnite, several of them confirm the collaboration with Dragon Ball. A “resistance device” for Fortnite Creative Mode that is basically a small bottle or capsule with the Dragon Ball Capsule Corp logo.

The “resistance container” for Fortnite Creative with the logo of the Capsule Corporation

In other words: there will be a collaboration of Fortnite and Dragon Ball that, at a minimum, will consist of content for Creative Mode. We do not know if there are currently more files related to Dragon Ball in the gamehow could they be skins of mythical characters from the saga such as Goku, Vegeta, Gohan either Piccolo. If it currently exists in the game files, this content would be encrypted.

It would not seem very unreasonable to us that skins of the characters mentioned above or others from the same saga arrived; collaborations in Fortnite are a constant. Recently, the game has received a second batch of skins from another of the most famous manganimes of all time: Naruto.

Gaara, Orochimaru, Hinata and Itachi from Naruto Shippuden came to Fortnite in June 2022

In any case, we will be attentive to inform you of any news that may arise in this regard, either via official announcement, or via leaks. In the meantime, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide we cover all angles of the game; We tell you things like where to find all the characters or how to improve weapons.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration