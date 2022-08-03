Exclusively on ESPN & STAR+ in Latin America: Premiere of Alesso-Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” Music Video at Halftime of the College Football National Championship Game

To share: https://bit.ly/331Yh7M

First global music video to debut within a live event on ESPN Networks & Star+

College Football fans can follow the National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Star+ & ESPN on Monday, January 10 at 7 pm

ESPN will show the world audience the music video for the first time ‘When I’m Gone of global superstars Alesso Y Katy Perry in a way never done before. The video will debut during halftime of the National Championship Game of the College Football Playoffs, which will take place on Monday, January 10 at ESPN and will also be available to subscribers of Star+ in Latin America.

ESPN has had some great times during broadcasts of halftime performances in the past, with notable performances from Grammy-winning artists like Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons. This year marks the first time ESPN has released a global music video within a live broadcast.

“It is a very important moment for us, with internationally renowned artists and with the perfect formula: music and sports”expressed Kattia QuintanillaVice President of Disney Ad Sales and Promotions, The Walt Disney Company Latin America. “It is a pride that the Company offers opportunities and experiences like these”complete.

‘When I’m Gone‘ marks the first collaboration between the artists, who jokingly announced their duet earlier this month on social media. The song debuted on December 29 on Alesso’s YouTube channel, but fans will have to wait a little longer for the music video premiere on January 10.

“We are very excited that the music video for Alesso and Katy Perry will premiere as part of the first campaign of its kind with ESPN”, said Gabriella HenriqueDirector of Creative Sync & Sports Marketing at CMG. “This is a stellar example of the synergy between music and sports and how intertwined they are in today’s culture. There is no better event than halftime of the College Football National Championship Game to debut a song like ‘When I’m Gone’”.

Katy Perry is no stranger to college football; she was the guest of College GameDay in 2014 for the Alabama-Ole Miss game. The National Championship takes place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“When it comes to my music videos, we all know that I like to push myself and boundaries and create unique opportunities for my fans to see”said Katy Perry. “ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so collaborating with Alesso to become the first artists to premiere a global music video within a live event on ESPN is a natural fit.”

“I’m so excited that ‘When I’m Gone’ is finally out. We’ve been waiting all year to share it with all of you.”said Alesso. “I am honored to collaborate with Katy on an incredible dance album, and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the College National Championship Game. I loved working with her and I think this song and video are very special.”

EXCLUSIVE PROGRAMMING ON ESPN & STAR+ – MONDAY, JANUARY 10: National Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama

LIVE 7:00 p.m. – – When I’m Gone music video premiere at halftime – –

