Denzel Washington and the tribute to Jackie Robinson

Just before the players took the field at Dodgers Stadium for the 82nd edition of the All-Star Game, the actor Denzel Washington gave the crowd a laconic but poignant reminder of number 42, jackie robinsonand all that it meant, not just for the Dodgers, baseball or sports, but for the world, to have broken the color barrier.

“Ebbets Field, Brooklyn, 1947,” Washington said setting the stage. “When jackie robinson stepped on a baseball field Big leagues For the first time, armed with supreme talent and unwavering character and donning a Dodgers uniform, he changed the game of baseball and so much more. What he carried with him, what he represented, was awesome. On the field, he is the rookie of the year, the most valuable player, world champion and a seven-time All Star. Beyond the field, jackie robinson it challenged us to become better versions of ourselves.”

This message from Washington is at a good time, when in this island bitercio some compatriots raising the flag of an outdated nationalism intend to revile Dominican athletes for the color of their skin.

That racial persecution was what caused many players to not bear the abuse they were subjected to and one of them was “That Man”, Willard Brown, one of the most feared hitters in the Negro Leagues, unfortunately, he only played 21 games in the major leagues, all during the span of a month in 1947. On Wednesday, August 13, 1947, at Sportsman`s Park III, pinch-hitting, he became the first black player to hit a home run in the American League and he went inside the park to give his team the Carmelitas de San Luis a dramatic victory.

Brown had problems with racism and the poor quality of his club, the Carmelites, which pushed him to say goodbye to baseball.

In 2006, Willard Brown’s greatness was recognized by the special committee that selected him for the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

A day like today The unusual base on balls to José Uribe 1964, Federico Velásquez, catcher, is promoted by the Kansas City Athletics. In AAA he had an average of .476.

1992, Houston’s Juan Guerrero hits his first major league home run off Pittsburgh’s Jim Mason in the bottom of the 12th inning.

In 1993, Houston Astros shortstop José Uribe was walked on a 3-2 count after plate umpire Harry Wendelstedt missed pitch count.

2003, Sammy Sosa hits his 20th and 519th career home run against Atlanta.

2014, designated hitter David Ortiz hits two home runs to lead the Red Sox to a 14-1 rout of the Blue Jays. The home runs allow Ortiz to pass another Boston great, Carl Yastrzemski, on the all-time home run list, as Ortiz now has 453 in his career.

2018, the Mets trade closer Jeurys Familia to the A’s for two prospects and $1 million in international bonuses.