cameo in post credits scene of DC movie

Maybe ‘DC’s League of Super Pets is an animated comedy more than a serious matter of action without limits. But it’s still a superhero movie, which means it’s almost contractually obligated to include extra scenes once the credits roll.

In the post scene, Superman and his best boy, Krypto, are approached by two mysterious figures. The person has a bald head and wears a dark suit, while the dog has black fur and bright yellow eyes with a bright yellow lightning bolt-shaped triangle on its chest.

Clearly, the characters are Black Adam and his little dog, Anubis – the latter created exclusively for the film – and while this could be a funny joke, since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays Krypto in Super-Pets and Black Adam in ‘Black Adam’ – his debut as a superhero at age 50, for which he has trained like crazy – the actor has hinted that it is a great preparation for future projects.

“THANK YOU for making SUPER PETS the number 1 movie…but did you stay until the end credits?”Johnson wrote on his Instagram.

“You guys already know what I think of SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM. The Indestructible Force meets the Immovable Object. With the DC UNIVERSE we had the opportunity to build this awesome animated universe in a big, fun, cool way.”

“So I came up with an idea for the end credits… Let me introduce the meanest canine and anti-hero to walk God’s green earth… ANUBIS. Complete with his new favorite toy, the hype Bruce Batman.

We at @sevenbucksprod have big plans to build the BLACK ADAM DC UNIVERSE and now the SUPER PETS DC UNIVERSE with our partners @wbpictures and @dccomics – and SUPER PETS & BLACK ADAM is just the beginning. Enjoy the movie and enjoy our Seven Bucks Easter Eggs.”

While we don’t think Johnson is hinting at a crossover between the animated and live-action movie universes (although it’s absolutely within the realm of possibility), it is interesting to see how the Highest-paid Hollywood actor in the world and his production company are so involved in DC’s plans for the future.

Also, Johnson’s reference to Superman vs. Black Adamas he writes, sounds a bit like a response to the Comic-Con crowd’s boos when asked which character would win in a fight, but he’s already dropped hints on Twitter that the two will reunite in another possible cameo…

*** DC’s League of Super Pets is in theaters now, while Black Adam opens on October 21.

