Ariana Grande joins the most hated trend that Kendall Jenner has already worn

Like many people do with their mane, there is also the possibility of lightening our eyebrows. The eyebrow discoloration is a reality already accepted by many, especially in the panorama of celebrities.

Although it may seem strange to you, it is one of the trends of the year. Therefore, we are no longer surprised that more and more famous who join this trend. The last person who has decided to enter this world and try his luck has been the singer Ariana Grande.

Celebrities who have bleached their eyebrows

Ariana Grande is not the first celebrity to opt for the trend, nor the last. Probably, you had to look twice at the post to fully understand its facesince it seems that something is missing, where are your eyebrows?

Through eyebrow bleaching, Grande has lightened the hair of these to the point of making them untraceable. Judging by the other photos, it seems that he has decided to reduce some fools his Brownbut because of the filter she has used we see her without eyebrows.

The risky look of Kendall Jenner

Like the young artistother celebrities who have switched to this technique have also taken risks. Kendall Jenner was one of the first to dare with this new look. In the Met Gala 2022 held last May, what most surprised her face was neither more nor less than her eyebrows, since she chose to appear with completely blondes.

Why is it fashionable to bleach your eyebrows?

There are different reasons to opt for the trend. Many people dare with this technique for the simple fact of wanting to be at the fashion and draw attention. Surely this is what has led Ariana and Kendall to do it.

So, it may seem like a trend like any other, but the reality is that it can also serve you. If you dye your hair a very different light color than your own, you know that achieving the same tone on the eyebrows it is difficult. Eyebrow bleaching can help you achieve that goal, forgetting brushes, colors and special brushes.

How can I bleach my eyebrows naturally?

The technique that will offer you a better result It will always be that of a specialized center, because there they have the necessary products to achieve it. Still, you can opt for a process natural and without so many chemicals, although you should know that the change will not be instant.

with chamomile

Is plant It is widely used in hair care. In fact, it is present in many shampoos for people with blonde hair. So that you can lighten your eyebrows with chamomile, you must infuse a sachet, add a little liquid to the eyebrows and put yourself at sun a good time. In addition, you will have to do it for a few days.

With lemon

This fruit is characterized by its acidssubstances that when they come into contact with the sun lead to this process lightener of tones. To carry it out, you will need the juice of a lemon diluted in Water.

With beer

one of your beverages favorites can also help you. You must mix beer and water in equal parts and generate a mixture perfect. Apply it with a cotton pad and let it sit for thirty minutes. It is one of the most effective and quick to fade.