Ángela Aguilar models a coordinated Skims, by Kim Kardashian

At every show, red carpet or special event you attend, Angela Aguilar She becomes a topic of conversation for her spectacular typical costumes, most of which are made by Mexican hands, or for the dresses from haute couture firms that she models like no one else.

A few days ago, the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez took the cake for an original outfit that she wore at the recent Premios Juventud, which was embroidered with dozens of small golden ‘miracles’.

The singer of songs like “There where I come”, “Tell me how you want” and “Tu Sangre en mi Cuerpo” also drew attention when, at the Radio Awards, she wore the coveted Medusa Aevitas slippers by Versace, the favorites of celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Ariana Grande.

(Angela Aguilar and the Firme Group / Getty Images)

However, we hadn’t seen Angela show off her underwear like she did recently. The young woman who was named among the 300 most important Mexican leaders showed the before and after the night she won two Youth Awards and we discovered that she, like other celebrities, loves clothing kim kardashian and your signature Skimsone of the most sold worldwide, as it was valued at 1.6 billion dollars.

The beautiful 18-year-old singer modeled a blue cotton boxer shorts, one of the best sellers on the brand’s website, and whose cost is almost 900 Mexican pesos.

And as for the top, Ángela Aguilar wore a cotton bralette with a round neckline and elastic reinforcement at the bottom, in the same color as the boxer shorts.

Despite Skims Released in September 2019, the clothing line has been so successful that it has positioned itself very close to the Savage X Fenty brand, created by Rihanna, which is also valued at millions of dollars.

One of the secrets of these garments is that they are shaping, most of them do not have trims or edges that are marked on the clothes and they offer a wide range of sizes.

So Angela Aguilar made the perfect choice for that golden night.