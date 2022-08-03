Amber Heard files for bankruptcy and Johnny Depp tells her back.

New things have emerged from what has been one of the most mediatic trials not only in the year but in the decade, and it may be many years before we see something similar. Now we have an answer Johnny Deppwho responded to Amber Heard after declaring bankruptcy so as not to pay him.

To this we have to add that Camille Vasquezthe actor’s lawyer, has given her point of view regarding the defamation charge for which her client was convicted and does so with the clear intention of annulling it.

What did Johnny Depp say to Amber Heard?

The legal representative of Johnny Depp He said the following on behalf of the actor: “We did it. Mr Depp he ended up filing his own appeal so the court could have the full record. She insists on continuing to litigate this matter and we have to protect our client’s interests.”

But the thing did not end there Camille Vasquez He said that if it hadn’t been for Amber Heard first filed an action to challenge the jury’s verdict, plaintiff Johnny Depp I wouldn’t have done anything else. Let us remember that the appeal of Amber Heard It occurred despite the fact that the actress was denied the request for a new trial, so she had no other option than to request said legal remedy.

Finally, the lawyer stated that the decision to Amber Heard to appeal was not a surprise to the legal team of Johnny Deppbecause the litigant Camille Vasquez said that “it was expected”, to which he added that it was Amber Heard who openly expressed these intentions: “I mean that she indicated from the day she lost the trial that she was going to appeal.”