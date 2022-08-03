Amanda Seyfried turns her cabaret look into one of the best of the night at the Critics Choice Awards

Half Greta Garbo, half Lizza Minnelli. From here comes the inspiration for the imposing styling with which amanda seyfried posed for the virtual red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards.

Like Emma Corrin, who was crowned one of the great queens of the night Thanks to a minidress by Schiaparelli with a neckline in the center and an impressive collection of diamonds around her, the protagonist of ‘Mamma mia’ wanted to change the record to the one shown at the Golden Globes ceremony.

Then it was a delicate Oscar de la Renta dress in a soft coral tone full of flowers that surrounded her entire upper part of her body that made her one of the most elegant of the evening, while now there was no trace of that spring romance. Now what set the tone was the tribute that she wanted to pay in a certain way to the character of Marion Davies that she plays in ‘Mank’ for which she had been nominated in the category for best actress.

She did not win the award, but she did manage to reappear on the list of the best dressed thanks to the special miu miu tuxedo in which she was dressed composed of a transparent blouse that played at the same time with the shiny inlays and tight high-waisted pants.

Elizabeth Stewart, the star’s stylist, had a very clear idea of ​​what she wanted for Seyfried from the first moment and that is why the result has been so spectacular. “If this look were a cocktail, it would be one part Greta Garbo in Berlin with two parts Liza Minnelli in Cabaret and add a dash of Charlie Chaplin,” the designer has told her social media.

In the images and videos that both have shared of the moments prior to the gala, you can see the details of both the pants, in black, with folds as a sash at the waist and a small cut at the bottom that is slightly flared ; like the shirt, which plays with the white collar and the black bow tie, as well as a small row of buttons and a series of Swarovski crystals cascading down the chest and dotted with the black tulle on the sleeves.

Raspberry lips, eyes with metallic shadows to which small sparkles are added on the lower lid of the eye to gain light on the face and an elaborate blush was the choice of makeup, the work of Genevieve Herr for Lancome.

A choice of products that was in tune with the sophisticated low updo with marked waves and a resplendent brooch that she wore as a hairstyle after putting herself in the hands of Renato Campora to reinterpret the aesthetics of the 30s of the last century that is reflected in the film ‘Cabaret’.

Stuart Weitzmann firm heels, fred leighton the earrings and Jaeger-LeCoultre the watch, the accessories chosen by Amanda Seyfried to round off one of the most viral looks of this 26th edition of the famous awards that she lived from the tranquility of her home surrounded by her husband Thomas Sadoski and her two children.