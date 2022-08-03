All the premieres of Disney + in August 2022

We know the new Disney + series and movies for August 2022.

the streaming platform Disney+, which is preparing a series with a budget greater than that of The Mandalorian, has started the month of August loaded with the most varied premieres, as happened with all the premieres of the month of July. The arrival of Lightyear after its recent theatrical release or She-Hulk as the new Marvel heroine are some of the featured titles.

Continuing the July premieres, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will continue to receive new episodes of its third season, set in Camp Shallow Lake, a camp in California, where the Wildcats and their fellow campers prepare for an unforgettable summer full of romance, nights without schedules and the possibility of enjoying nature. With a difficult Frozen on the horizon plus a dramatic production “docuseries” in the works, the Wildcats will try to prove who is “best in the snow” without leaving anyone out in the open.

August 3rd

Wu Tang: An American Saga S2

Code Black T1-3

9-1-1 S3-4

Lightyear

Movie that shows the origin of the Buzz Lightyear toy through “his original character”, a young test pilot who became the model of the Space Ranger that all the children knew later.

August 5

The Misunderstood Club

The pianist

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Seeking a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn organizes a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2 and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Star Cruiser Halcyon. But Finn’s plan changes when he is separated from the group. As he searches for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Leia Organawho share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping you understand that vacations are about more than just having fun.

Predator: The Prey

The Predator saga returns in a story that takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. The protagonist of it is Naru, a fierce and highly skilled young warrior who grew up in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters that roam the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect the people from it. The prey she stalks and ultimately faces turns out to be an evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenalwhich leads to a cruel and terrifying confrontation between the two adversaries.

August 10

Felicity S1-4

Bluey S3 (Part 1)

I am Groot

Series of short films starring Baby Groot exploring his glory days growing up and getting into trouble among the stars. Vin Diesel, who is the voice of Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, reprises the character.

August 12

tough guys

Transporter 3

Transporter Legacy

17 of August

She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk

New MCU series. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in legal cases related to the superhuman, goes through the complicated life of a single woman in her thirties who, in addition, is a super powerful green giant over two meters tall. The nine-episode series features a host of familiar characters, including Mark Ruffalo as the smart hulkTim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abominationand Benedict Wong as wong.

August 19

Maya the Bee: The Movie

The Pregon

August 24

Dollhouse S1-2

Dinosaurs T1-4

26 of August

Andor is delayed until September

Andorthe new twelve-episode Star Wars universe series that takes place before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has delayed its premiere exclusively for Disney+ until Wednesday September 21st, with a three-episode special. The series will explore a new perspective on the Galaxy, focusing on the journey of Cassian Andor to discover the difference he can make to the Galaxy.

Andor will present the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path destined to become a rebel hero. diego moon will return to play this character, coinciding with Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw. Executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan.