Woman Earns Thousands of Dollars Selling… Her Toenails?

A recent report reveals that, worldwide, the community of content creators numbers more than 200 million.

In 2021, TikTok managed to overcome the barrier of one billion monthly active users, positioning itself as one of the most popular social networks of the moment.

A large number of users have revealed that they earn thousands of dollars per month selling unusual or “strange” products.

A woman who has revealed earning thousands of dollars selling the nails of her feet It has caused quite a stir on social media.

There is no doubt that these digital platforms opened an ideal space for those who are looking to generate income through the creation of their content or even sell all kinds of products, even when these may be strange to various users.

Today it is known that, in terms of social networks, Facebook leads the market with almost three billion registered users; However, in recent years, the digital scene has been dominated by TikTok, the Chinese social network founded just five years ago.

To date, according to data from ByteDance’s own platform already has more than a billion monthly active users and its largest presence is among young people between 16 and 25 years of age, which means that, for the next few years, TikTok could be the undisputed leading social network in the market.

And it is that reality dictates that, at a time when the digital space continues to increase, Social networks, far from being sites for interaction between users, will be very useful for those who wish to dedicate themselves to the work of content creator and, of course, for brands.

Woman sells her toenails and reveals making thousands of dollars

However, the fact that people need a space to share their experiences and/or experiences cannot be denied, which is, in the end, the essence of social media.

This is what has happened to a model who calls herself Rebecca Blue, which, in addition to having her personal account on TikTok, has another profile registered in which she is dedicated to telling her experiences selling what she calls “pieces of myself.”

Under the name of @professionalgoddessRebekka Blue tells that, Among the “products” that he sells are his toenails, used socks and underwear, also used cotton swabs, garbage from his house, among other gadgetswhich have earned him thousands of dollars.

The user experience in the universe of social networks is very varied, because, in reality, there is a wide range of content for all tastes.

An example of this can be seen in the case of onlyfanswhere a significant number of creators generate millionaire income, the story of a model from said platform who earns the amount of 10 thousand dollars a month just by eating in front of the camera, an activity known as feederism, was recently revealed.

Feederism can be understood as a fetishistic subculture based on people eroticizing people’s weight gain and eating.

According to figures from the report Digital 2022there are currently more than four and a half billion Internet users around the world, which is why, increasingly, social networks will continue to gain importance.

If we take into account that the new and future generations will live in a context largely dominated by digitization, it is clear that social networks will become great business opportunities.

